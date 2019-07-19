Guwahati: The flood fury in Assam has affected about 54 lakh people and 28 of the 33 districts in the state. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, “Total 4,128 number of villages of 28 districts have been affected in flood. Approximately 53,52,107 people have been affected. NDRF and SDRF teams have been pressed into service in the flood-affected areas for the rescue operation.”

A day ago, an Army helicopter on flood rescue operation had to make an emergency landing in the Nalbari district with three persons on board after it developed a snag. The helicopter, which was returning to Guwahati after the rescue operation, developed a snag just after crossing Koithalkuchi village, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing on the playground of Koithalkuchi High School.

Two more choppers landed on the playground to rescue the passengers of the helicopter but they could not detect the chopper’s fault and left it behind to be repaired later, the official said.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the situation is still extreme. Central Water Commission, on its website, says, “The water level of Brahmaputra River at Goalpara was measured at 36.92 meters at 9 AM on Friday. This exceeds the danger level of 36.27 meters, but is below the previous highest flood level of 37.43 meters recorded in 1954. It is expected to fall to 36.50 meters by 6 AM on Saturday.