Assam Flood crisis deepens: Death toll climbs to 99, 1.47 lakh affected; Check IMD weather forecast

Assam continues to grapple with a severe flood crisis, with the death toll climbing to 99 and around 1.47 lakh people still affected across the state.

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Sivasagar: Flood-affected residents gather to receive relief materials distributed by volunteers, in Sivasagar district, Assam, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Guwahati: Assam continues to grapple with severe flooding, affecting thousands of people and disrupting normal life. Several districts have reported inundated villages, roads, and low-lying areas. The death toll has reached 99, with one more death reported, and over 1.47 lakh people are still affected on Saturday, an official bulletin said. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 1,47,376 people are currently affected in 460 villages spread across 01 revenue circle in 12 districts.

What is the latest Assam flood update?

The bulletin said 12 districts of Sonitpur, Nagaon, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Hojai, Darrang, Jorhat, Dhemaji, Charaideo, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur and Biswanath remained affected by the deluge. The number of affected population was at 1,47,376, with Golaghat being the worst-hit as 61,735 people continued to reel under the deluge, followed by Sivasagar (43,492) and Jorhat (24,283).

Also Read: Assam floods: Death toll rises to 97, over 1.68 lakh affected across 15 districts; classes to resume from Aug 10, IMD issues weather forecast

How many people are affected by Assam floods?

Flood conditions continue to affect parts of Assam, with 12 districts and 460 villages affected. Relief operations remain underway, with 53 relief camps and 41 relief distribution centres operational to support affected communities.#AssamFloods #FloodSituation #ASDMA pic.twitter.com/rzeybLYyhn — Assam State Disaster Management Authority (@sdma_assam) August 8, 2026

Amid the ongoing flood crisis in Assam, stand-up comedian and content creator Samay Raina has extended financial support to the state’s relief efforts by donating Rs 10 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Extending gratitude to the comedian,, Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Raina for the contribution in a post shared on social media.The Assam Chief Minister’s Office shared the acknowledgement on X along with the RTGS transaction advice. “HCM Dr @himantabiswa acknowledges the contribution of 10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund by Shri Samay Raina,” reads the official handle’s post.

HCM Dr @himantabiswa acknowledges the contribution of ₹10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund by Shri Samay Raina. pic.twitter.com/JrKRph0h7b — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 8, 2026

Rescue operations and relief efforts are still in progress in the areas impacted by the floods as district administrations and revenue circles continue to monitor water levels and provide assistance to affected populations in the inundated regions. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Darrang, one of the worst-hit districts in the state, on Saturday to see the ongoing situation and the status of the relief works. Sarma visited flood-ravaged areas like Bengabara and Naharbari and also inspected breached portions of embankments along the Noa and Kulsi rivers.

The safety of our people cannot wait. I inspected the breached portion of the Kulsi River embankment. Temporary repairs are underway, and officials have been directed to strengthen the embankment on priority. We will continue to monitor the situation closely.… pic.twitter.com/DY3DwR5RxV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 8, 2026

Earlier on Friday, the number of affected districts was 13, and the population was over 1.55 lakh. The administration was operating 53 relief camps, sheltering 8,568 displaced people. Another 41 relief distribution centres are also functional. A crop area of 10,599.89 hectares remained submerged.

What will be the weather in Assam? Check IMD weather forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh from August 8 to 11, while Assam and Meghalaya are expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on August 10 and 11. The weather department said,”Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 12th-14th August; Assam & Meghalaya during 8th-9th August and during 12th-14th August; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 8th-14th August.”

The department said, “Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 8th August and during 11th-12th August; Assam & Meghalaya during 8th-12th August; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 8th-10th August and on 12th August.” “Heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh during 10th-11th August; Uttarakhand during 9th-10th, West Madhya Pradesh during 11th-12th August; Chhattisgarh during 8th-9th, over Assam & Meghalaya during 13th-14th, over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep and South Interior Karnataka during 8th-9th August,” reads the IMD’s press release.