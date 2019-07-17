Guwahati: All the 33 districts of Assam are flooded. Seventeen people have lost their lives and over 45 lakh have been affected by the flood. (Also read: Athlete Hima Das Asks Everyone to Contribute to Assam Flood Relief)

The Centre has released Rs 251.55 crore to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the “prompt release” of the funds through a tweet.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 17 with two people dying in landslides because of heavy rains. While the Army is helping in rescue operations, the Border Security Force has been roped in for border districts.

The Brahmaputra and its tributaries are flowing above the danger level in most districts, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Assam: Water from river Brahmaputra enters some residential areas in Guwahati. The administration has placed sandbags on the banks of the river to stop the water. (16.07.2019) pic.twitter.com/2JypRAm327 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019

As many as 1,01,085 people have taken refuge in 226 relief camps. ASDMA has also set up 562 distribution centres to provide relief to the affected.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the SDRF are on the job of rescue and relief work in the flood-affected areas.

The situation in Kaziranga and Manas National Parks and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has also been critical and forest and police personnel are maintaining a vigil to ensure the safety of animals. An official report said that the traffic has been restricted along the nearby national highways for a safe movement of animals.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has made an aerial survey of Dibrugarh and Majuli island to review the situation with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal and members of his Cabinet.

Later, the minister said, “The Centre is behind the state government and all efforts are being made to provide relief to the people.” Shekhawat added he was sent to take stock of the flood situation in the state after PM Modi had spoken to Sonowal over the phone.

Assam Assembly Speaker HN Goswami said the House session, which was scheduled to begin from July 18, has been postponed to July 26. As per an official release, the two-day Indo-Bangladesh stakeholders meeting scheduled from July 19 has been postponed and the dates for the next meeting will be announced later. (With Agencies)