Assam Flood: Death toll reaches 82; Govt sanctions Rs 41.67 crore subsidy for PM Surya Ghar beneficiaries, IMD warns of heavy rain

Assam continues to battle severe flooding, with the death toll rising to 82. Check the IMD weather forecast here.

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Sivasagar: A truck stands amid mud and slush outside flood-affected houses at Nazira, in Sivasagar, Assam, Monday, July 27, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The toll in Assam floods rose to 82 as two more persons died, even as the number of affected people decreased to 1.92 lakh, an official bulletin said on Friday. The Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said one of the two fatalities due to the deluge was reported from Nazira revenue circle of Sivasagar district, while the other was from Sonari in Charaideo. Taking to X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The welfare of our students in the flood-affected districts remains a priority for our Govt. We’ve undertaken a host of efforts including ₹8cr from the CMRF to provide new textbooks, ₹2-3 lakh each to affected schools for cleaning & repairs, financial assistance among others.”

When will the Rs 41.67 crore subsidy be credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts?

In another post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday stated that the state government stands firmly with every family affected by the floods in four districts. He said the government has approved Rs 41.67 crore under the pending state subsidy component of the PM Surya Ghar scheme for 9,289 beneficiaries in the affected areas. Sarma also said he has directed the Power Department to ensure that the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) transfers the amount directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts by Tuesday.

Also Read: Assam Floods: Death toll climbs to 80; Govt announces 6-month loan moratorium in affected districts, check IMD weather update

The announcement comes as the state continues relief and rehabilitation efforts in areas affected by the latest wave of floods, with authorities providing food, shelter, medical assistance and restoring essential services.

As floods affect four districts of Assam, our Government stands firmly with every affected family. Along with other relief and assistance, we have approved ₹41.67 crore under the PM Surya Ghar pending state subsidy for 9,289 beneficiaries in the affected areas. I have… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 31, 2026

On Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the industrialist Gautam Adani for contributing Rs 11 crore to strengthen the relief operations carried out by the government for the people of the state who were affected by the floods.

Sharing a post on X, Sarma said the contribution would strengthen the state government’s efforts to assist flood-affected families. Sarma said, “I was heartened to learn that Shri Gautam Adani Ji has made an online contribution of Rs 11 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to strengthen our efforts to assist those affected by the Assam floods.” The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has also announced financial assistance for flood-affected people in Assam.

The welfare of our students in the flood affected districts remains a priority for our Govt. We’ve undertaken a host of efforts including ₹8cr from the CMRF to provide new textbooks, ₹2-3 lakh each to affected schools for cleaning & repairs, financial assistance among others. pic.twitter.com/NCm2lK224v — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 31, 2026

What has the IMD forecast for Assam over the next few days?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh from July 31 to August 2, Assam and Meghalaya from July 31 to August 5, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from July 31 to August 6. “Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 3rd-6th August; Assam & Meghalaya on 6th August,” IMD stated.

#WATCH | Dibrugarh, Assam: Heavy rainfall lashes parts of the Moran area in the Dibrugarh district. pic.twitter.com/dDvdwmrSZO — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026

The weather agency said, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 1st-6th August; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 31st July-6th August with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 31st July.”