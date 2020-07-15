Guwahati: Seven more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam on Wednesday and nearly 36 lakh people across 26 districts are affected, according to an official bulletin. Also Read - Assam Floods Take 6 More Lives in 24 Hrs, Toll Rises to 75

Three people died in Morigaon district, two in Barpeta, while one each in Sonitpur and Golaghat districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. Also Read - Assam Flood: Brahmaputra Water Level Drops Marginally; 54 Lakh People Affected

So far, 92 people have died in the state in flood-related incidents, it said. Also Read - Virat Kohli Extends His Prayers For Flood-Ravaged Assam on Twitter; Formers Cricketers Also Join in With Condolences | SEE POSTS

While 66 people died in floods, 26 were killed in landslides. ASDMA said around 36 lakh people are affected by the deluge in 26 of Assam’s 33 districts.