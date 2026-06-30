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Assam Flood Live: Over 45,000 people displaced, 96 villages submerged in Assam; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma issues statement

Dhemaji is the worst hit with over 41,000 people suffering, followed by Dibrugarh with almost 4,000 people and Chirang with nearly 800 people reeling under flood waters

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Assam Flood

New Delhi: Assam is witnessing one of its worst flood situations, with more than 45,000 people affected across five districts. On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the flood situation in parts of the state and assured him of the Centre’s full support in dealing with the crisis. Meanwhile, one person was swept away by gushing waters in the Jonai subdivision of Dhemaji district, according to the daily flood report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The report said more than 45,500 people are affected due to the floods in Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur and Nalbari districts. Dhemaji is the worst hit with over 41,000 people suffering, followed by Dibrugarh with almost 4,000 people and Chirang with nearly 800 people reeling under flood waters, it added. Shah sought to know from the CM the extent of damage, if any, caused by the swelling rivers of the state, and offered all help from the Centre in handling the situation, officials said.

Acknowledging the gesture, Sarma said in a post on X, “I thank Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for his phone call and enquiring about the flood situation in Dhemaji.” The CM briefed Shah on the relief and rehabilitation measures presently underway in the district. “He (Shah) has also assured us all possible support and assistance from the Government of India to deal with this situation,” Sarma said.

Assam Flood Live: