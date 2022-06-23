Assam Floods: The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim with rising water levels of the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers inundating fresh areas in the state and impacting over 55 lakh people across 32 districts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that after the flood waters recede, the government would take steps to find a permanent solution to the factors which led to the deluge. Visiting various flood-affected areas of Nagaon and Morigaon districts, he also undertook a rail journey in some places.Also Read - Alphabet Re-Opens Google News In Spain | Check Details Here
Assam Flood Situation Remains Grim. 10 Points
- Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the 12 deaths were reported from five districts, including four in Hojai and three in Nalbari districts.
- According to ASDMA officials, since April this year, 83 people have been killed in the flood while 17 others lost their lives in landslides.
- As many as 54,57,601 people, including 11,67, 219 children, from 4,941 villages have been affected. A total of 845 relief camps and 1,026 relief distribution centres have been opened in the affected areas.
- A total of 2,71,125 people are staying in the relief camps while over 99,026 hectares of crops have been damaged. The water in three rivers – Brahmaputra, Kopili and Disang– is flowing above the danger level in several places.
- The India Meteorological Department issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ for Tuesday to Thursday for Assam. “Heavy rain very likely at isolated places (in parts of Karbi Anglong),” the IMD had said.
- Nagaon was severely affected by the current wave of floods with over 4,57,381 people coming under the impact of the deluge and 15,188 inmates have taken shelter in 147 relief camps.
- The flood situation in three districts of the Barak Valley – Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi – remained critical with rising water levels of the Barak and Kushiara rivers inundating vast tracts of land in the valley.
- National Disaster Response Force personnel have been engaged in Cachar districts to evacuate people to safe places, while representatives of State Disaster Response Force and other agencies were deployed in the two remaining districts.
- At least 26 of the total 233 camps have been inundated by the floodwater in Kaziranga National Park with 11 animals dying due to drowning.
- In Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, 14 of the total 25 camps have been inundated though there are no reports of animal deaths.