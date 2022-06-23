Assam Floods: The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim with rising water levels of the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers inundating fresh areas in the state and impacting over 55 lakh people across 32 districts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that after the flood waters recede, the government would take steps to find a permanent solution to the factors which led to the deluge. Visiting various flood-affected areas of Nagaon and Morigaon districts, he also undertook a rail journey in some places.Also Read - Alphabet Re-Opens Google News In Spain | Check Details Here

Assam Flood Situation Remains Grim. 10 Points