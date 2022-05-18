Assam Floods: The incessant rains in Assam have triggered major landslides and waterlogging at several locations, resulting in huge damages to the railway track, bridges and road communication in the hilly terrain. For the unversed, Assam is in the grip of yet another flood, with approximately 4,03,352 people, including 80,659 children and 1,39,541 women affected. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin around 1,900 houses have been either partially or fully damaged in 1,089 villages under 26 districts and more than 39,558 people have taken shelter in 89 relief camps.Also Read - Assam Floods: Heavy Downpour Wreaks Havoc, Over 6 Lakh Affected Across 27 Districts | Key Points

Meanwhile, a video of the New Haflong railway station in Dima Hasao is doing rounds on social media wherein a passenger train stranded due to floods can be seen going off the track by the strong gush of water and mud flowing down the hills.

Besides, several disturbing pictures of floods have emerged from different areas as the flood situation in Assam has worsened. Indian Army, Assam Rifles of Masimpur Garrison have been deployed to carry out rescue operations in various parts of the states including Cachar — one of the badly flood-hit districts of the state. Guwahati-based Defence PRO said that priority was given to women, the elderly, and young children.

Meanwhile, with one more person dead in Udalguri district, the death toll rose to eight in the ongoing pre-monsoon floods and landslides in Assam, where over four lakh people have been affected in 26 districts so far. Moreover, the government has deployed paramilitary forces, fire and emergency services, SDRF, civil administration and trained volunteers to evacuate people from flood affected areas to relief camps.

If reports are to be believed, the district administration has set up 89 relief camps and 89 distribution centers where 39558 flood-affected people are taking shelter.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and discussed the overall flood situation. “Concerned about the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of Assam. Spoke to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation. NDRF teams are already been deployed. Assured all possible help from the central government”, the Home Minister tweeted in separate tweets in English and Assamese.