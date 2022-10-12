Guwahati: The flood situation deteriorated further in Assam on Wednesday as over 69,750 people are badly hit in about 110 villages of five districts, said the officials. Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said that the third wave of floods in the current pre-monsoon and monsoon period (May to October) was triggered by incessant rain since Monday in the neighboring state of Arunachal Pradesh and in five districts of Assam, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, and Nagaon.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Spotted Enjoying Panipuris At Roadside Stall in Assam, Internet Says 'What a Cutie' | Watch

Though no report of loss of human life has been reported yet, the flood water inundated 3,021.40 hectares of crop area. Also Read - Delhi Weather: Light Rainfall Likely To Continue; National Capital Records Cleanest Air In Three Years

22 relief distribution centres were opened to provide relief materials to the affected people, including 15,582 children, said ASDMA officials adding that the flood also affected 34, 827 domestic animals including 6,024 poultry birds. Also Read - Elephant And Calf Killed By Train In Assam, Forest Officials Say Railways Was Alerted About Their Movement

The officials said that several embankments have been damaged, while roads in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji have been badly affected.

In the first wave, Assam, like previous years, had witnessed one of the worst deluges in May-June this year, with floods and landslides claiming the lives of around 200 people.

Rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in various places in 21 districts during the next two days as predicted by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati.

The Brahmaputra river, which flows from neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, is flowing above the danger level at Nematighat in Jorhat district.