Assam flood: Situation remains critical as over 1.55 lakh affected in 13 districts; death toll rises to 98

The ASDMA report said 73 relief camps and relief distribution centres are operational across the affected districts, providing shelter and assistance to thousands of displaced people.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/assam-flood-situation-remains-critical-as-over-1-55-lakh-affected-in-13-districts-death-toll-rises-to-98-8495977/ Copy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam flood: Assam’s flood situation remained grim on Friday, with 1,55,849 people affected across 13 districts as the deluge continued to impact several areas. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the affected population is spread across 464 villages and 33 revenue circles. The cumulative death toll in this year’s floods has risen to 98, officials said. Sivasagar remained among the worst-hit districts, with 48,286 people affected, while Golaghat reported 58,750 affected people, followed by Jorhat with 25,259.

List of districts affected by Assam flood

The other affected districts include Charaideo, where 12,779 people were impacted, followed by Nagaon with 5,424, Darrang with 3,367 and Dhemaji with 1,265 affected people. The flood situation continues to affect communities across the state as authorities monitor the impact of the ongoing deluge.

Crop fields measuring 10,748.64 hectares continue to remain submerged across the state. The ASDMA report said 73 relief camps and relief distribution centres are operational across the affected districts, providing shelter and assistance to thousands of displaced people.

Massive impact of Assam flood

A total of 10,326 inmates are currently staying in relief camps, while 6,881 people are receiving aid through relief distribution centres. Authorities said the Dhansiri (South) river at Golaghat and Numaligarh, along with the Kushiyara river in Sribhumi district, continued to flow above the danger level on Friday morning. However, no river was flowing above its highest flood level.

The disaster has also affected livestock, with 47,879 animals reported impacted. Damage to residential structures has also been reported, with 126 houses fully damaged and 344 houses partially damaged in the affected districts. Rescue and relief operations involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defence personnel and other agencies continued in the affected areas.

The report said 219 rescue teams, eight boats and multiple medical teams have been deployed. At the same time, relief materials, including food grains, drinking water, baby food and other essential supplies, are being distributed among the affected population. Authorities said they are closely monitoring the flood situation and have advised people living in vulnerable areas to remain alert as water levels in several rivers continue to fluctuate.

(With inputs from agencies)