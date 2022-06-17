New Delhi: As water levels continue to rise in major rivers, the flood situation has worsened in Assam triggering landslides in many places across the state. At least 4 people have lost their lives as copious rain lashed large swathes of the north eastern state. Two children were crushed to death when a landslide led to a house collapse in Azad Nagar area of Goalpara district in Assam on Thursday, and two persons drowned in floodwater in Dima Hasao and Udalguri. The total death toll due to floods and mudslides in the state this year has climbed to 46.Also Read - Assam Floods: All Schools, Colleges In Guwahati To Remain Closed Today
Your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story here:-
Also Read - Assam Floods: Incessant Rains Wreak Havoc in State, Guwahati Badly Hit | Videos Inside Also Read - Who is IAS Keerthi Jalli, Who Walked Through Mud in Viral Pics While Working Tirelessly in Assam Floods?
- At least 18 districts in Assam are experiencing heavy rain, with the inundation of fresh areas reported from Kamrup, Nalbari and Barpeta districts.
- Nearly 11 lakh have been affected by floods in the state.
- The water level in river Brahmaputra and its tributaries are on the rise, while river Manas was flowing above the danger mark in some places.
- Normal life in Assam’s largest city Guwahati has been severely affected due to waterlogging in most parts for the third consecutive day with areas such as Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagae, Zoo Road, Six Mile, Noonmati, Bhootnath, Maligaon figuring among the worst-hit.
- District authorities have opened seven camps and nine relief distribution centres for assisting people under distress.
- According to a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 13 embankments were breached, and 64 roads and a bridge were damaged due to the deluge.
- As per an official, six trains have been cancelled, and four partially cancelled following waterlogging on the tracks between Nalbari and Ghograpar of the Rangiya division in Lower Assam.
- The weather department has issued an alert for more rains in the next two days in Assam.
- In several districts, the schools will remain closed up to Monday to avoid any untoward incidents.
- Road connectivity with the Dima Hasao district was again affected due to multiple landslides and the district administration has partially shut down the road for vehicular movement.
- The administrations of flood-affected districts have issued alerts, urging people not to go out of their homes unless it is urgent or there is a medical emergency.