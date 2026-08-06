Assam Flood Update: Situation worsens in Sivasagar and Biswanath districts, death toll rises to 95 as 6 more persons die

At present, 563 villages are under water and 16,951.76 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

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Assam Flood

New Delhi: The flood situation has deteriorated in Assam with the toll in this year’s deluge rising to 95 with six more deaths, and the number of affected increasing to 1.6 lakh across 14 districts. As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin issued this evening, six persons have lost their lives in the deluge in the last 24 hours.

Two persons each drowned in floodwaters in Sivasagar and Biswanath districts, while one each died in Golaghat and Morigaon, it added. With these fatalities, the total number of deaths in this year’s floods has increased to 95. According to the authority’s daily flood report, more than 1,60,600 people remained affected in Biswanath, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Sivasagar was the worst-hit with over 57,000 people affected, followed by Golaghat (34,000) and Jorhat (25,000). The flood situation has worsened since Tuesday, when more than 1.22 lakh people were affected across five districts.

The ASDMA said the administration has been operating 105 relief camps and relief distribution centres in six districts, taking care of 44,523 affected people at present. The authority has distributed 528.44 quintals of rice, 126.72 quintals of dal, 73.21 quintals of salt and 2,519.64 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the state during the last 24 hours.

At present, 563 villages are under water and 16,951.76 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said. Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in different districts of the state.

At present, Dhansiri was flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh. On account of widespread flooding, 35,025 domestic animals and poultry have been affected across the state, while 8,529 more washed away.

(With PTI Inputs)