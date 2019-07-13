New Delhi: The water level in Kaziranga National Park has increased and over 70 per cent of the park is under water following the incessant rainfall in Assam, stated news agency ANI on Saturday. “Over 70 per cent of the park has been submerged with flood waters. All staffs have been put on alert to deal with the flood,” said Sailen Pande, the PRO of Assam Forest and Environment Minister.

The state’s Environment Minister added that the government had deployed special rhino protection force this year as these animals were vulnerable to poaching during the flood. Pande also said, “This year, Ministry of Forest and Environment, Assam had taken precautions to deal with the flood.”

Assam: Following incessant rains in the state water level in Kaziranga National Park has increased. Sailen Pande, PRO of Assam Forest & Environment Minister, says"this year, Ministry of Forest and Environment, Assam had taken precautions to deal with the flood." pic.twitter.com/wzCLDL742J — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

By Saturday, 25 districts of the state had submerged. As many as seven people were dead so far in flood and landslide-related incidents, stated Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

According to the ASDMA, a total of 1,405,711 people had been affected by the deluge in 25 districts. “Over 20,000 people are living in 234 relief camps opened by the district administration,” an official of the ASDMA said on Saturday while adding that 51,722 hectares of agricultural land have also been submerged so far affecting the farmers.

The flood situation in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur remains the worst where most of the people have been affected. Several houses, roads and bridges have also been damaged after the breach of embankments led to flooding in many areas, officials said.

“At least 15 trains have either been cancelled or terminated due to the suspension of the train movement on the stretch,” said Northeast Frontier Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, P.J. Sharma while adding that movement of trains on the section is likely to resume after July 16.

(With Agency inputs)