New Delhi: Witnessing a worsened flood situation in Assam, state Congress Committee President and party MP Ripun Bora gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The floods in the state have killed at least 11 and affected over 26 lakh people in nearly 28 districts.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, according to PTI, stated that four fresh deaths were reported from Jorhat, Barpeta and Dhubri districts.

Nearly 17,000 people have had to be shifted to relief camps with 3000 villages submerged in water. All water bodies including the Brahmaputra river have been flowing above the danger mark.

Refuges were opened all around the state on Sunday after the situation got grimmer with no relief from the torrential rainfall.

Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management in Assam, Kumar Sanjay Krishna said, “There are certain centres where people who are not coming to relief camps, they have been provided with food.”

Krishna at a press conference on Sunday quoted the Met department’s forecast that the rainfall is likely to increase in Assam, and Brahmaputra’s water levels will rise further.

Barpeta district remains the worst affected of all the districts with 7.35 lakh people affected, followed by Morigon where 3.50 people were hit. Other affected areas include including Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Morigaon, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Goalpara, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.