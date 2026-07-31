Assam Floods: Death toll climbs to 80; Govt announces 6-month loan moratorium in affected districts, check IMD weather update

Floods continue to batter several districts of Assam, claiming 80 lives so far. Actor Kartik Aaryan has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

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Sivasagar: A man paddles a makeshift bamboo raft through floodwaters, in Sivasagar district, Assam, Monday, July 27, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Assam floods: Floods continue to wreak havoc across several districts of Assam, with the death toll rising to 80. Meanwhile, the number of affected people dipped to 2.12 lakh. The Assam government on Thursday announced that a six-month moratorium will be applicable for repaying all types of loans availed by flood-affected people. Earlier on Thursday, Assam’s Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced that the government has started sending free textbooks to those students who suffered losses due to flooding.

What is the six-month loan moratorium announced by the Assam government?

The initiative is a part of the government’s plan to ensure continuity in education for students who lost their educational material because of natural calamities. “Some districts have been severely affected by floods, and many students have lost their homes and had their books destroyed. Consequently, the government has decided to provide free textbooks to these affected students,” the Assam Education Minister said while speaking to a news agency ANI.

The minister said he flagged off the first batch of vehicles carrying textbooks from the department’s central warehouse.”Today, I flagged off the distribution of these books from our central warehouse. Approximately 1,21,000 students have been affected, requiring a total of 9,00,000 books. We flagged off the vehicles today, and additional trucks will be dispatched within a week. The distribution process will be completed within one week,” he said.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

Actor Kartik Aaryan has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support flood relief efforts in the state. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the actor for his generous support. Calling the contribution “heartening,” the Chief Minister said it would help people affected by the floods. “Truly heartened by your generous contribution, @TheAaryanKartik. Your support will go a long way in helping the people of Assam,” CM Sarma wrote on X. The Assam Chief Minister also thanked the actor for his timely help and appreciated his contribution towards the state’s relief work.”Gratitude to actor @TheAaryanKartik for his generous contribution of Rs 1 Crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. HCM Dr. @himantabiswa appreciated his commendable gesture and timely support toward state relief measures,” the post read.

Truly heartened by your generous contribution, @TheAaryanKartik Your support will go a long way in helping the people of Assam#AssamFloods https://t.co/GoMCDKdu9C — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2026

In another post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We are announcing a 6 month moratorium on all loan repayments to all the affected families in the four districts hit by #AssamFloods and an extension of repayment tenure as per the following schedule.”

We are announcing a 6 month moratorium on all loan repayments to all the affected families in the four districts hit by #AssamFloods and an extension of repayment tenure as per the following schedule pic.twitter.com/rPGkcM6bdJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2026

What is the latest IMD weather forecast for Assam and the Northeast?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, is likely to continue over Arunachal Pradesh from July 30 to August 2, Assam and Meghalaya from July 30 to August 4, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from July 30 to 31 and again from August 3 to 5. The IMD has advised residents in these states to remain alert as the adverse weather conditions could impact normal life. IMD said, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 1st-5th August; Assam & Meghalaya during 31st July-5th August; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 30th July-5th August with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 30th-31st July; Assam & Meghalaya on 30th July.”