Guwahati: With homes and roads being swept away, the flood situation in Assam remained grim as incessant rainfall pounded the state for fifth consecutive day on Saturday. Nine more people, including two children, died in rain-related incidents in Assam, raising the toll in this year’s floods and landslides to 55, a bulletin by the state’s disaster management authority said. The deaths were reported from Hojai, Nalbari, Bajali, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur districts.Also Read - Assam Floods: Incessant Rains Wreak Havoc in State, Guwahati Badly Hit | Videos Inside

As the flood situation in Assam worsened, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dialed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured help from Centre. In a tweet, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said,”At 6 am today,Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about #flood situation in #Assam. While expressing his concerns over the hardships being faced by people due to this natural calamity, Hon PM assured all help from Central Govt. Humbled by his reassuring generosity.

At 6 am today,Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about #flood situation in #Assam. While expressing his concerns over the hardships being faced by people due to this natural calamity,Hon PM assured all help from Central Govt. Humbled by his reassuring generosity. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 18, 2022

Assam | Severe waterlogging continues in different parts of Guwahati as a result of incessant rains in the past few days. (17.06) (Visuals from Hatigaon area) pic.twitter.com/tmaGuTllr6 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

Assam | The flood water is overflowing on National Highway 15 at Sipajhar area in Darrang district. Hundred of trucks have been stranded on the National Highway after the Darrang district administration has stopped all vehicular movement on the highway. (16.10) pic.twitter.com/0zdqcFmswE — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

Assam Floods | Top developments