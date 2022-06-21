New Delhi: Assam’s flood situation remained grim as 11 more people died in the last 24 hours while 47,72,140 people in 32 of the 36 districts continued to be affected. The northeastern state has been reeling under devastating floods over the last one week, impacting 47,72,140 people in 32 of the 36 districts.Also Read - Video: Homeless Locals Wade Through Floodwaters As Houses, Roads Swept Away In Assam

The fresh fatalities have pushed the toll in this year’s floods and landslides in Assam to 82, a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. Three new fatalities were recorded in Darrang, two in Nagaon police personnel who got washed away while trying to rescue marooned people and one each in Cachar, Dibrugarh, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup and Lakhimpur.

Seven people were reported missing, with two each in Udalguri and Kamrup and one each in Cachar, Darrang and Lakhimpur. “Hon HM Shri @AmitShah ji called twice since morning to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. He informed that a team of officials shall soon be sent by Ministry of Home Affairs to assess the damages caused by the natural calamity. Grateful to HM for his help,” Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Monday.

Assam floods | Top developments

Himanta Biswa Sarma held a virtual meeting with state ministers, senior officials and deputy commissioners in the districts to review the flood situation. The chief minister said relief and rescue operations in Barak Valley will be bolstered by roping in additional NDRF teams from the neighbouring states of Manipur and Tripura.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was in touch with his Meghalaya counterpart for restoration of vehicular traffic on the Jowai-Badarpur road that has been badly damaged due to floods and landslides. Meanwhile, North East Frontier Railways (NFR) has said that trains carrying relief, including petroleum and diesel and medical aid, will be sent to the affected areas.

The devastating floods, caused by incessant rainfall, has affected 5,424 villages, from where 2,31,819 people have taken shelter in 810 relief camps. Relief was also being distributed from 615 centres to people who haven’t taken shelter in such camps.

Rivers Kopili, Brahmaputra, Puthimari, Pagladia, Beki Barak and Kushiara are flowing above the danger level, the officials said. Urban flooding was reported in Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Karimganj districts and landslides occurred in Kamrup and Karimganj districts on Monday.

A total crop area of 1,13,485.37 hectares have been affected, while 5,232 animals have been washed away.

(With inputs from PTI)