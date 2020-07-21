New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspected a flood-affected area of the state as the death toll due to floods here spiked to 85, with 6 more people losing their lives on Sunday. The United Nations, meanwhile, also said that it was ready to support the Government of India if required. Also Read - Assam Floods: Strayed Rhino Moved to Park Territory, Kaziranga Shares Video of Him Gaining Strength After Sleeping on Highway

Speaking to news agency ANI after inspecting an embankment damaged by rainfall and increased water flow in Buradiya river at Nalbari district’s Pokhura village, CM Sonowal said, “People have shown great courage in times of these floods. They have supported every step of the government, I thank them for this. We will successfully overcome this challenge. I also thank PM Modi for his support”.

Notably, PM Modi had spoken to the Chief Minister on Sunday to take stock of the situation. He had also assured all possible help from the Centre.

Meanwhile, reacting to the flood situation in Assam and the neighbouring country of Nepal, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said, “Nearly 4 million people have been displaced in Assam, India and neighbouring Nepal due to heavy flooding from monsoon rains, with the death toll at 189. United Nations stands ready to support the Government of India if required”.

The Assam government has put the number of people affected in the state at over 70 lakh. However, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) over 25 lakh people in 24 of the 33 districts of the state have been affected thus far.

Also, while the overall flood situation remains critical with most of the rivers, including the Brahmaputra, flowing well above the danger mark, the Barak river, too, has been on the rise in recent days.