Assam Floods: Death toll reaches 100, nearly 1.4 lakh affected; IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall on these dates

Assam continues to face a severe flood situation, with thousands of people affected across several districts and the death toll rising.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/assam-floods-death-toll-reaches-100-nearly-1-4-lakh-affected-imd-warns-of-heavy-to-very-heavy-rainfall-on-these-dates-cachar-sivasagar-karimganj-golaghat-worst-hit-8497544/ Copy

Sivasagar: A flood-affected woman carries relief supplies through a muddy road as residents navigate waterlogged surroundings, in Sivasagar district, Assam, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Assam’s flood situation remained grim, with more than 1.47 lakh people continuing to reel under the impact. Meanwhile, two more persons have lost their lives, taking the death toll in this year’s deluge to 100, according to an official bulletin. The Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) Assam bulletin released on Sunday stated the devastating floods have heavily impacted multiple regions, resulting in the loss of 60 males and 23 females, along with 18 children (12 males and 6 females). The authorities clarified that the death count in Sivasagar district was revised after a correction in the reported data. A death was mistakenly recorded twice under the same name, due to which the district’s toll has been reduced from 50 to 49.

What is the latest update on the Assam flood situation?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that doorstep assessment of damages caused by the ongoing floods has begun across all affected districts. According to the Chief Minister, the assessment will document damage to houses, livestock and other losses caused by the floods. The entire exercise is expected to be completed by August 31. Sarma assured that no affected family would be left out of the rehabilitation process and that all eligible families would receive their due rehabilitation benefits.

Also Read: Assam Flood crisis deepens: Death toll climbs to 99, 1.47 lakh affected; Check IMD weather forecast

What is the current death toll in Assam floods?

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Doorstep assessment of damages due to #AssamFloods has begun today in all the affected districts. Damaged houses, livestock, and every other impact will be documented by August 31. No family will be left behind in getting their due rehabilitation benefits.”

Doorstep assessment of damages due to #AssamFloods has begun today in all the affected districts. Damaged houses, livestock, and every other impact will be documented by August 31. No family will be left behind in getting their due rehabilitation benefits.#AssamFloodResponse pic.twitter.com/a4MptCz025 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 9, 2026

“This is for kind information that Sivasagar reported 1 death twice under the same name by mistake. So the total deaths in Sivasagar will be 49 instead of 50 till date,” the authorities stated. Among the hardest-hit areas, Cachar district has recorded 22 deaths, while Sivasagar has reported 49 fatalities. Other severely affected districts include Karimganj (nine deaths), Golaghat (eight deaths), along with casualties reported across Dhemaji, Nagaon, Udalguri, Sonitpur, and Karbi Anglong. Currently, the rescue and relief operations are underway.

When is heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Assam?

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh from August 9 to 11, while Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive rainfall on August 10 and 11. The IMD has also predicted rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on August 11, with another spell likely during August 14 and 15.

In a press release released by the weather department on Sunday said, “Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 12th-15th August; Assam & Meghalaya on 9th August and during 12th-15th August; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 9th-10th August and during 12th-13th August.”

Also Read: Delhi Traffic Alert: Okhla Barrage-Kalindi Kunj stretch to remain affected till August 12; Check roads and routes to avoid, important guidelines

IMD stated, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 11th August; East Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh during 10th-11th August; Uttarakhand during 9th-10th August; West Madhya Pradesh during 9th-10th August; Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on 9th August: Arunachal Pradesh during 14th-15th August; Assam & Meghalaya on 9th August and during 14th-15th August; Nagaland on 9th August.”

(With agency inputs)