Assam floods: Death toll reaches 66, BJP to raise Rs 12 crore for relief, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Floods triggered by heavy rainfall have wreaked havoc across Assam, claiming at least 66 lives and causing extensive damage to homes, roads, and agricultural land

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/assam-floods-death-toll-reaches-66-bjp-to-raise-rs-12-crore-for-relief-says-cm-himanta-biswa-sarma-8484573/ Copy

Archer Jayanta Talukdar, centre right, with his family members and one month old twins being moved to a safer place on a rescue boat by SDRF personnel from a flood-affected area at Rukminigaon, in Guwahati, Assam, Friday, July 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Kamrup: Floods triggered by heavy rainfall have wreaked havoc across Assam, claiming at least 66 lives and causing extensive damage to homes, roads, and agricultural land. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday provided a grim update on the flood situation in the state. Talking to the media, the Chief Minister also announced a massive relief drive spearheaded by the State BJP to provide essential clothing to those affected in the worst-hit districts.

Speaking about the death toll, CM Sarma said, “So far, 66 persons, including one person in Guwahati Urban, have died in floods in the state.”Detailing the relief operations, the Chief Minister appealed for a collective effort from party workers to assist those in distress.” He added, “I appeal to all BJP workers of Assam to get involved in flood relief operations. From the Assam State BJP, we have decided to provide 2 lakh Mekhela-Chador to 2 lakh women and clothes to 2 lakh children who have been affected by the flood. We need Rs 12 crore for it,” he said.

Kamrup, Assam: Regarding ongoing relief works during the flood situation in the state, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, “…I appeal to all BJP workers of Assam to get involved in flood relief operations. From the Assam State BJP, we have decided to provide 2 lakh… pic.twitter.com/Xgco95RoBh — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2026

To achieve the Rs 12 crore fundraising target, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma outlined a donation mechanism for BJP workers. He urged party members wishing to contribute less than Rs 2,000 to hand over their donations to their respective local MLAs, while those planning to donate Rs 2,000 or more were asked to deposit the amount directly into the BJP’s designated bank account. He said, “I appeal to the BJP Karyakartas, who want to donate below Rs 2000, to give the amount to their local MLAs, and those who want to donate above Rs 2000 can deposit their cheques to the party’s account number, and we will give the account number on social media,” Sarma added. Furthermore, he expressed confidence that the funds would be raised quickly through the support of party members both within and outside the state.

“We have targeted to collect Rs 12 crore for it. BJP Karyakartas will help to collect this amount.BJP Karyakartas from various parts of Assam and outside Assam have assured us to help us. We are very much hopeful that within the next 4-5 days we will be able to collect this amount and to help the flood-affected people of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, and Jorhat districts,” he said, ANI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered full support to the Assam government in dealing with the deluge, which has shown signs of improvement as rain has stopped in most parts of the state.