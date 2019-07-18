New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday extended medical assistance to the flood-affected Morigaon district of Assam. Torrential rains for three days straight have triggered devastating floods in Assam affecting 57 lakh people.

The floods have claimed at least 30 lives and nearly 1.5 lakh people have been sent to relief camps in July. A total of 427 numbers of relief camps are operational across the state. The excess rainfall spiked on July 15 by 224 per cent and the Brahmaputra water levels have exceeded the danger level of 36.27 meters.

#Assam: National Disaster Response Force provides medical assistance in flood-affected Morigaon district. pic.twitter.com/HJPoWe8ey3 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecast the levels to fall to 36.91 meters by July 19, 2019. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDRF) also warned that the Brahmaputra and its tributaries are flowing above danger levels in all 33 districts of the state.

Assam: Kampur Guimari village flooded after the level of water of Brahmaputra river rises in Nagaon, following heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/a4Ah1bNpPV — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

On Wednesday, the Centre had released Rs 251.55 crore to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their “prompt release” of the funds through a tweet.