Assam Floods: Death toll rises to 78; Seven districts still affected, Over 21,000 hectares of cropland impacted

Assam Floods: The flood situation in Assam remains grim, with the death toll rising to 78 and seven districts still affected by inundation.

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Sivasagar: Piles of logs, debris and mud left behind by floodwaters along a riverbank, in Sivasagar district, Assam, Monday, July 27, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The Assam floods have severely disrupted normal life, leaving thousands of residents affected. Meanwhile, according to the latest data available, the death figures from the Assam floods have reached 78, while seven districts have been inundated with floods. The flood-hit districts include Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Biswanath, and Kamrup(Metro). Floods have affected 21 Revenue Circles (RCs) and 551 villages, and around 3 lakh people have been affected.

Meanwhile, more than 21,500 hectares of crop area in the affected districts have been impacted by the floods. Three people have lost their lives in the current flood situation, with two deaths reported from Sivasagar and one from Golaghat. Thus, the number of flood-related deaths across the state has reached 78. Kamrup Metro has also been affected by urban flooding.

Update on #AssamFloods | 29 July Over the last 48 hours, nearly 3000 more people have been accommodated in 215 relief camps. Our teams remain on the ground 24×7, carrying out restoration works and ensuring relief reaches every affected family. https://t.co/YQuEUP1gpJ pic.twitter.com/4idW3i57AM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 29, 2026

Three Revenue Circles and several localities and wards have been affected. The affected localities are Padumbari, Boragaon, Excelcare Hospital, Lachit Nagar, Zoo Road, Rukminigaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Satgaon, Beharbari, Hatigaon, Wireless, Jorabat and Kamarkuchi near Zubeen Khetra. As per the data, no population has been reported affected by the urban flooding in Kamrup Metro. According to an ANI report, Assam Ministers flagged off relief materials loaded in 30 trucks for people affected by floods in the worst-hit districts of the state. Accompanied by Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) MPs, MLAs, senior party officials, and Assam Police personnel, the relief vehicles carried food supplies, clothing, and other essential items to support people affected by the floods.

While talking to the reporters, Assam Minister Atul Bora stated, “Some of our party colleagues have remained on-site to support victims’ families and affected areas. A team of Assam Gana Parishad, comprising MPs, MLAs, senior party officials, and Assam police, accompanied relief vehicles carrying essential supplies. Despite the havoc and unfortunate loss of lives, the government, led by Himanta Biswa Sharma, has implemented effective measures, including a Rs 15,000 assistance per family… The government is providing food materials, and additional supplies such as clothing and other necessities are being distributed. Approximately 30 vehicles loaded with relief materials are currently stationed, with efforts ongoing to support the affected population. It will continue.”

Taking to X, CM Himanta Biswa Sharma on Wednesday said, “The people and Government of Assam are working shoulder to shoulder to help every flood affected family rebuild their lives. The ₹15,000 immediate assistance will provide timely support for cleaning homes and meeting essential needs.”

The people and Government of Assam are working shoulder to shoulder to help every flood affected family rebuild their lives. The ₹15,000 immediate assistance will provide timely support for cleaning homes and meeting essential needs.#AssamFloodResponse pic.twitter.com/cjuxAJWkZ9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 29, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Members of Parliament (MPs) from Assam and reviewed the prevailing flood situation in various parts of the state. He said the Centre is working closely with the Assam government to provide relief and assistance to those affected by the floods.