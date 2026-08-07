Assam floods: Death toll rises to 97, over 1.68 lakh affected across 15 districts; classes to resume from Aug 10, IMD issues weather forecast

Heavy flooding has continued to wreak havoc across Assam. Check IMD weather forecast and other details here.

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Assam floods: Death toll rises to 97, over 1.68 lakh affected across 15 districts; classes to resume from Aug 10, IMD issues weather forecast(Photo Credit: PTI)

Heavy floods have caused widespread devastation across Assam, inundating vast areas, damaging homes and infrastructure, and severely disrupting normal life. The disaster has claimed several lives, displaced thousands of residents, and prompted large-scale rescue and relief operations as authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage and assist affected communities. According to an official bulletin, the flood situation in Assam remained grim on Thursday as two more people died, taking this year’s toll to 97, while the number of affected people rose to over 1.68 lakh across 15 districts.

What is the latest death toll in the Assam floods?

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said one death each was reported from Golaghat and Udalguri districts during the last 24 hours. Taking to X, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) wrote, “Flood conditions continue to affect parts of Assam, with 15 districts impacted and 1.68 lakh+ people affected. Relief and response operations remain underway, with relief camps and distribution centres supporting affected communities.”

How many people have been affected by the Assam floods so far?

Flood Situation | Assam

Flood conditions continue to affect parts of Assam, with 15 districts impacted and 1.68 lakh+ people affected. Relief and response operations remain underway, with relief camps and distribution centres supporting affected communities.#AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/2DJMPGfPyt — Assam State Disaster Management Authority (@sdma_assam) August 6, 2026

As per the latest flood report prepared by the authorities, 1.68 lakh people are currently affected by floods in Golaghat, Sivasagar, Udalguri, Kamrup Metropolitan, Nagaon, Kamrup, Darrang, Sonitpur, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Jorhat, Charaideo, Karbi Anglong, and Dhemaji districts.

Golaghat is the worst-affected district with around 54,000 people hit, followed by Sivasagar with over 49,000 affected and Jorhat with around 27,000. The number of affected people has increased from around 1.6 lakh across 14 districts on Wednesday.

The ASDMA said 133 relief camps and relief distribution centres are currently operational in six districts, giving shelter and assistance to around 45,000 displaced people. A total of 481 villages remain inundated, while floodwaters have damaged 14,382.26 hectares of crop area across the state, the ASDMA said.

The Dhansiri river continued to flow above the danger level at Numaligarh, the bulletin said. ASDMA wrote, “Due to the continuous rise in the water level of the River Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh, Golaghat district, citizens are advised to stay away from the river and avoid venturing into low-lying or vulnerable areas.”

Due to the continuous rise in the water level of the River Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh, Golaghat district, citizens are advised to stay away from the river and avoid venturing into low-lying or vulnerable areas. Stay informed. Stay safe.#OrangeAlert #Golaghat #FloodAlert pic.twitter.com/tsyMPgW0EA — Assam State Disaster Management Authority (@sdma_assam) August 6, 2026

Classes to resume in Sivasagar and Charaideo from August 10

The Assam government has announced plans to restart academic classes in flood-hit districts like Sivasagar and Charaideo from August 10, while making alternative arrangements for students whose schools remain inaccessible or damaged following the recent floods. State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Thursday that the decision has been taken to minimise academic disruption and ensure that students can return to learning even as restoration work continues at several educational institutions affected by the floods.

Schools that are not yet fit to accommodate students will remain closed until conditions improve. However, students enrolled in these institutions will be provided temporary facilities to continue their education.

What is the latest IMD weather forecast for Assam?

According to the India Meteorological Department, Isolated to Scattered rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh between August 6 and 12; Assam and Meghalaya during August 8 to 11, 2026. IMD stated, “Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 6th-7th August and on 12th August; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 6th-12th August.”

“Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 6th August; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 6th-10th August,” the weather agency stated.