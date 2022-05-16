Guwahati: Over 57,000 people remain affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam. Nearly 222 villages under 15 revenue circles are affected in this wave of flood and around 10321.44 hectares of cultivated land has submerged under flood waters across Assam, an official statement read. Landslides were also reported in 12 village parts of the Dima Hasao district.Also Read - Assam Floods: Board Suspends Class 11 Examination Until Further Orders

Devastating videos from the flood situation across several districts in Assam showed roads being washed away as many were left stranded. Incidents of massive waterlogging were also reported from various parts of Guwahati. Massive landslides and waterlogging resulted in huge damages to the railway track, bridges, and road communications in this hilly terrain. Also Read - Weather Updates: No Heatwave In Delhi For Next 4 days, Monsoon Hits Andaman, Kerala Braces For Heavy Rains, 2 Lakh Hit By Assam Floods

#WATCH Flood situation in Assam’s Cachar district remains grim with thousands of people affected According to ASDMA, 3 people incl a child from the Cachar district are missing since yesterday. SDRF, Fire & Emergency services and district admin engaged in rescue operations pic.twitter.com/x5VI12OIPZ — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022

#WATCH | Amid heavy downpour, flood-like situation continues in Assam. Visuals from Nagaon’s district’s Kampur area. pic.twitter.com/9C96ETG44M — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022

Assam floods: Damage impact

The worst-hit is Cachar with over 21,000 people affected, followed by Karbi Anglong West with nearly 2,000 victims and Dhemaji with more than 600 persons hit by the deluge. At least 227 people are taking shelter in 10 relief camps and distribution centres set up across two districts.

Nearly 2,200 people were rescued by the Army, paramilitary forces, Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF, civil administration and trained volunteers from Cachar and Hojai districts. Apart from human beings, the flood has also affected 1,434 animals and a total of 202 houses have been damaged so far.

Assam floods: Hundreds of train passengers stranded

Landslides and waterlogging at several locations in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of the Lumding division, Northeast Frontier Railway made changes in train services over the section due to this serious condition. However, two trains got stranded, each with about 1400 passengers, NF Railway said in an official statement. Massive landslides and waterlogging resulted in huge damages to the railway track, bridges, and road communications in this hilly terrain.

Railway initiated massive evacuation operations with the help of the Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Assam Rifles, and local people. Around 1,245 railway passengers stranded at Ditokcherra station have been brought up to Badarpur and Silchar and 119 passengers have been airlifted by the Indian Air Force to Silchar, the Railway said in a statement.

Stranded passengers at New Haflong station are being moved to Maibang station by bus. From Maibang station, relief train connectivity up to Guwahati has been provided. A total of 204 passengers have already left for Guwahati from Maibang. The remaining passengers at New Haflong are also being moved to Maibang where another relief train is waiting to take them to Guwahati.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway remains on the forefront.

They swung into action and rescued stranded passengers by carrying them on their shoulders from one side of the damaged bridge to the other between Ditokcherra and Bandarkhal.

The Railway while putting efforts into rescuing the stranded passengers is taking care of sanitation and ensuring medical facilities for every passenger. Food and drinking water have also been supplied to them.

