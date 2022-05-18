Guwahati: The state of Assam has been battered by heavy downpour, floods and landslides. According to the latest report, more than 6.6 lakh people spread over 27 districts, have been hit by the floods triggered by pre-monsoon rains in the state. Communication lines have also snapped in some parts, completely isolating those stuck in the flood-hit and low-lying areas.Also Read - Passenger Train in Haflong Station Topples As Flash Flood Wreaks Havoc in Assam, Disturbing Visuals Emerge | Watch
The northeastern state has been hit by the first wave of floods this year after incessant rainfall for the past couple of days, following which the water level of rivers has gradually increased.
According to the reports, massive landslides and waterlogging have resulted in huge damages to the railway track, bridges, and road communications in the state's hilly terrain due to which people in several parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya are said to be facing issues in connectivity with the mainland.
Assam Floods: Here are the top updates
- Landslides triggered by incessant rain snapped rail and road links to Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district of Assam and neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur
- An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said the number of affected people has touched 6 Lakhs across 27 districts from over 4 lakh people in 26 districts
- Cachar is the worst-hit district with 96,697 affected people while 88,420 and 58,975 people are reeling under the deluge respectively
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Assam of all assistance from the Central government even as the state administration has been pursuing measures to ensure the supply of essential commodities to the affected areas and restore communication channels
- The route from Silchar-Ratachera-Khliehriat has been blocked. Efforts are on to clear the same and necessary assistance is being provided to stranded passengers
- More than 48,000 people have been shifted to 248 relief camps
- The met office in Guwahati has issued a warning widespread rain across the region over the next four days