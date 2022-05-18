Guwahati: The state of Assam has been battered by heavy downpour, floods and landslides. According to the latest report, more than 6.6 lakh people spread over 27 districts, have been hit by the floods triggered by pre-monsoon rains in the state. Communication lines have also snapped in some parts, completely isolating those stuck in the flood-hit and low-lying areas.Also Read - Passenger Train in Haflong Station Topples As Flash Flood Wreaks Havoc in Assam, Disturbing Visuals Emerge | Watch

The northeastern state has been hit by the first wave of floods this year after incessant rainfall for the past couple of days, following which the water level of rivers has gradually increased.

According to the reports, massive landslides and waterlogging have resulted in huge damages to the railway track, bridges, and road communications in the state's hilly terrain due to which people in several parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya are said to be facing issues in connectivity with the mainland.

Assam Floods: Here are the top updates