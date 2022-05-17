Guwahati: Assam has been hit by incessant rains and landslides. It has also claimed lives of at least three people and affected rail and road transport in the state. Roads and train tracks have been submerged in water and many railway lines have also been damaged. Keeping in mind the current situation, Indian Railways’ North East Frontier Railway(NFR) zone in a statement said that it has terminated/ cancelled 29 trains because of Assam floods and rains. n a release, NFR said: “In view of water logging and landslides due to heave rain, at km 113/4-5 between Jatinga Lumpur and New Harangajao, at Km 131/1-2 between Bandarkhal and Ditokcherra sections and several locations in Lumding.”Also Read - Assam Floods: Board Suspends Class 11 Examination Until Further Orders

Partially Cancelled/Short Termination/Short Origination of Trains:

Train No. 13173 Sealdah – Agartala Kanchanjungha express, commencing journey on 17, 19 and 20 May will be short terminated at Lumding and remain partially cancelled between Lumding and Agartala. Train No 13174 Agartala – Sealdah Kanchanjungha express, commencing journey on 17, 19 and 21 and 22 May will be short originated at Lumding and remain partially cancelled between Agartala and Lumding. Train No.13175 Sealdah – Silchar Kanchanjungha express, commencing journey on 16, 18 and 21 May will be short terminated at Lumding and remain partially cancelled between Lumding and Silchar. Train No.13176 Silchar – Sealdah Kanchanjungha express, commencing journey on 18, 20 and 23 May will be short originated at Lumding and remain partially cancelled between Silchar and Lumding. Train No.12515 Coimbatore – Silchar express, commencing journey on 15 May will be short terminated at Lumding and remain partially cancelled between Lumding and Silchar. Train No.12508 Silchar – Thiruvananthapuram Central express, commencing journey on 19 May will be short originated at Guwahati and remain partially cancelled between Silchar and Guwahati. Train No.14620 Firozpur Cant– Agartala express, commencing journey on 16 May will be short terminated at Guwahati and remain partially cancelled between Guwahati and Agartala. Train No.14619 Agartala – Firozpur Cant express, commencing journey on 19 May will be short originated at Guwahati and remain partially cancelled between Agartala and Guwahati. Train No.14037 Silchar – New Delhi Poorvottar Sampark Kranti express, commencing journey on 16 May will be short originated at Guwahati and remain partially cancelled between Silchar and Guwahati. Train No.02983 Bangalore Cant- Agartala express, commencing journey on 20 May, 2022 will be short terminated at Guwahati and remains partially cancelled between Guwahati and Agartala. Train No.02984 Agartala Bangalore Cant express, commencing journey on 24 May will be short originated at Guwahati and remain partially cancelled between Agartala and Guwahati.

Cancelled Trains to/from Assam

Train No. 15611 Guwahati – Silchar express, commencing journey on 19 and 21 May will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Silchar. Train No. 15612 Silchar – Guwahati express, commencing journey on 18, 20 and 22nd May will remain cancelled between Silchar and Guwahati. Train No. 15615 Guwahati – Silchar express, commencing journey from 16 to 22 May will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Silchar. Train No. 15616 Silchar – Guwahati express, commencing journey from 16 to 22 May will remain cancelled between Silchar and Guwahati. Train No. 20501 Agartala – Anand Vihar Terminal Tejas Rajdhani express, commencing journey on 16 May will remain cancelled between Agartala and Anand Vihar Terminal. Train No. 20502 Anand Vihar Terminal – Agartala Tejas Rajdhani express, commencing journey on 18th May, 2022 will remain cancelled between Anand Vihar Terminal and Agartala. Train No. 12516 Silchar – Coimbatore express, commencing journey on 17 May will remain cancelled between Silchar and Coimbatore. Train No. 12515 Coimbatore – Silchar express, commencing journey on 22 May will remain cancelled between Coimbatore and Silchar. Train No. 15641 Silchar – New Tinsukia Barak Brahmaputra express, commencing journey on 21 May will remain cancelled between Silchar and New Tinsukia. Train No. 15642 New Tinsukia – Silchar Barak Brahmaputra express, commencing journey on 22 May will remain cancelled between New Tinsukia and Silchar. Train No. 12503 Bangalore Cant – Agartala express, commencing journey on 17 and 24 May will remain cancelled between Bangalore Cant and Agartala. Train No. 12504 Agartala – Bangalore Cant express, commencing journey on 21 May will remain cancelled between Agartala and Bangalore Cant. Train No. 15626 Agartala – Deoghar express, commencing journey on 21 May will remain cancelled between Agartala and Deoghar. Train No. 15625 Deoghar – Agartala express, commencing journey on 23 May will remain cancelled between Deoghar and Agartala. Train No. 15888 Guwahati – Badarpur Tourist express, commencing journey on 18 and 21 May, will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Badarpur. Train No. 15887 Badarpur – Guwahati Tourist express, commencing journey on 18th & 21 May, 2022 will remain cancelled between Badarpur and Guwahati. Train No. 07030 Secunderabad – Agartala express, commencing journey on 16 May will remain cancelled between Secunderabad and Agartala. Train No. 07029 Agartala Secunderabad express, commencing journey on 20 May will remain cancelled between Agartala and Secunderabad.

Meanwhile, the Army and paramilitary forces have also been pressed into service. Along with Assam's disaster response force and emergency services, they have rescued thousands of people, news agency PTI reported.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, more than 56,000 people have been affected by the floods.

Twenty-nine relief camps in the state are sheltering 4,330 people at present, the authority said in its flood report on May 15. The floods have damaged 200 houses in the state.