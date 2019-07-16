Guwahati: Floods have affected about 26 lakh people across 30 of Assam’s 33 districts. Thirteen deaths have been reported so far.

The worst-hit was Barpeta was with as many as 7.35 lakh people affected, followed by Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon and Hailakandi, said reports. The capital city of Guwahati stands the threat of being submerged under the rising levels of the Brahmaputra. The ten other rivers in the state have also swelled up dangerously with continuing rains.

Reports said as many as 83,000 people have been evacuated in 183 relief camps across the state. Road connectivity to Upper Assam has been cut off and ferry services were called off due to water strong currents.

Forest officials said that 70% of the Kaziranga National Park, which is home to the endangered one-horned rhino, has been flooded with the death of 17 wild animals in the past two days. A report said 95 of its camps were also submerged. Animals could be seen emerging out of the park to escape drowning. The Forest department has issued an alert on NH 37 to check poaching.

Due to floods in #Assam, 70% of Kaziranga National Park is submerged; the forest department is alert on National Highway 37 in order to avoid any poaching chances by hunters. pic.twitter.com/4PcKUNNdXu — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019



A portal said that nearly 90,000 hectares of agricultural land have been flooded and many of them had a standing crop on them.

The state government said that 15 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 380 personnel, had been deployed to rescue people from flood-affected areas. The state health department has also been instructed to address medical issues arising from the situation.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that flood control mechanisms had been pressed into service, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said. The Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department had been alerted to rescue marooned animals, he was quoted as saying by a portal.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up Sonowal to take stock of the situation. The Centre has assured the state of all possible support and cooperation in this regard.