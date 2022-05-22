Guwahati/New Delhi: The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim as nearly 6.80 lakh people in 31 districts have been reeling under the massive deluge. Four more people died in the deluge in Assam taking the toll to 18, while floodwaters entered new areas pushing the number of affected districts to 31, a government bulletin said on Saturday. The most affected districts are – Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar, Darrang, Morigaon and Karimganj.Also Read - IAF Group C Recruitment 2022: Apply For Lower Division Clerk Posts| Check Complete Details Here

According to the reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority, nearly 3.40 lakh people have been affected alone in Nagaon district followed by 1.78 lakh in Cachar district, 70,233 in Hojai, 44,382 in Darrang district, 17,776 in Morigaon district and 16,382 in Karimganj district. Also Read - Over 500 Families Live On Railway Tracks In Assam Amid Floods

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force on Sunday continued its relief efforts in flood-affected areas of Assam with the help of airlift rescue teams (choppers) and provided relief materials to the people. “#FloodReliefInAssam Efforts are continuing to evacuate citizens and airlift rescue teams and relief material to areas cut off due to floods in Assam. #IAF has deployed its transport aircraft and helicopters for the task,” IAF tweeted. Also Read - Assam Floods: Situation Worsens As 14 Dead, Over 8 Lakh Affected In 29 Of State's 34 Districts

#FloodReliefInAssam

Efforts are continuing to evacuate citizens and airlift rescue teams and relief material to areas cut off due to floods in Assam. #IAF has deployed its transport aircraft and helicopters for the task. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam#IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/tG9qbNVkQf — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 22, 2022

Multiple helicopters deployed

The IAF deployed An-32 transport aircraft, two Mi-17 helicopters, a Chinook helicopter and an ALH Dhruv and evacuated 119 passengers stranded at Ditokchera railway station with the help of Mi-17 helicopters on Saturday. It had positioned 20 NDRF personnel in the flood-affected areas while working closely with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the state government.

As per the NDRF Inspector Mahip Mourya, the teams deployed for the rescue operation have rescued 500 people from the flood-affected villages of the Hojai district. “Many did not want to leave their homes so we took relief and ration materials to them at their homes,” Mourya added.

5 more points on Assam floods and ongoing rescue ops:

A total of 24,749 stranded persons have been rescued with the help of the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), NDRF and volunteers. According to reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 499 relief camps and 519 relief distribution centres are opened in all affected areas, in which a total of 92,124 inmates are currently staying in the camps. The ASDMA reports also suggested that a total of 8,39,691 people from 3,246 villages in 32 districts have been affected by the flood, of which six have been affected by landslides in Assam. As per the data, there has been a loss of 14 human lives (9 in floods and 5 in landslides) in the first phase of the flood and 100,732.43 hectares of cropland have also been affected by the natural calamity in the state. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted a wet spell over Northwest and East India from May 21 to May 24 with its peak intensity on Monday (May 23).

(With inputs from agency)