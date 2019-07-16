New Delhi: The Northern Frontier Railways has decided to add additional coaches in some trains connecting important cities of lower and upper Assam, for passengers stranded due to floods in Assam, stated the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the NF Railways on Tuesday.

With over half of the districts submerged by the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries, the flood situation in Assam continued to be grave, affecting 26 lakh people. Thirteen deaths have been reported so far.

In fact, the railway authority was forced to control train services due to “settlement of tracks” in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section, Northeast Frontier Railway sources said. “Iconic Brahmaputra Mail running between Dibrugarh and Delhi set to become fully LHB with effect from 20th July. Safer, more comfortable coaches for a better travel experience to the national capital from NE,” tweeted the NF Railways on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, an earlier press release of Northeast Frontier Railway noted that heavy rains have affected the train tracks between Jatinga Lumpur to New Harangajao station in Lumding Badarpur hill section of NF Railway.

The “track settlement” occurred at about 9:30 AM on Friday making it unsuitable for train movement and repair work is on, said N F Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma. As a result, some trains have either been cancelled or short terminated, Sarma said.

The Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjungha Express was terminated at Lumding and will remain cancelled between Lumding and Agartala, while the Silchar-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express which was scheduled to leave Silchar Friday will remain cancelled, he said.

The Guwahati-Silchar passenger, which left Guwahati on July 11 and arrived at New Haflong station this morning has been short terminated and will remain cancelled between New Haflong and Silchar, while the Silchar-Guwahati passenger of Friday has been short terminated at Chandranathpur station and will return to Silchar, Sarma had said.

Notably, the railway authority has made provision for adequate drinking water for all passengers of the short-terminated trains at the respective stations and announcements were also made to ensure that passengers are aware of cancellations and short terminations, the CPRO added.

