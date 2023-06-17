Home

Assam Floods: One Dead, 38,000 People Affected In 13 Districts, Centre Reviews Situation

As per the latest updates from ASDMA, flood waters in the last 24 hours have breached 5 embankments and damaged 8 other embankments, 8 roads, 1 bridge, few schools, anganwadi centres in different districts of the state.

Guwahati: The Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday said nearly 38,000 people in 13 districts in Assam have been affected by the current flood. The ASDMA further stated that 25,275 people have been affected alone in Lakhimpur district while 3857 people affected in Dibrugarh, 3631 people affected in Biswanath district.

“Following incessant rain, the water level of many rivers in the region is rising up and the Brahmaputra river is flowing above danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, Kopili at Kampur in Nagaon district, Puthimari at NH road crossing in Kamrup district,” the ASDMA said in a statement.

“146 villages under 23 revenue circles in Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri districts have affected in the deluge while urban floods have been reported in Cachar, Kamrup (Metro) and Nalbari districts,” it added.

Centre Reviews Situation

In the meantime, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with Central and State health agencies to review the situation and to check health-related issues arising due to flood ahead of the monsoon in Assam via video conference.

In the meeting, the minister assessed the arrangements by the Central institutions and agencies of the State Government to ensure effective management of floods in Assam.

Flood Waters Breach 5 Embankments

As per the latest updates from ASDMA, flood waters in the last 24 hours have breached 5 embankments and damaged 8 other embankments, 8 roads, 1 bridge, few schools, anganwadi centres in different districts of the state.

The flood waters have submerged 1409.65 hectares of crop land in the flood hit districts Looking at the situation, the district administration has set up 17 relief distribution centres and two relief camps.

On the other hand, one person namely Muktar Ali (35 years old) died in landslide at Dhirenpara area in Guwahati on Saturday.

On the other hand, one person namely Muktar Ali (35 years old) died in landslide at Dhirenpara area in Guwahati on Saturday.