Assam Floods: Over 3.40 Lakh Affected, Brahmaputra Flows Over Danger Mark

Majuli was the worst-hit district in Assam with a population of 65,035 reeling under the deluge followed by Goalpara.

People gather near a damaged bridge that collapsed following a flash flood triggered by heavy rains over the Daranga river at Kumrikata village, in Baksa district of Assam.

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained grim as over 3.40 lakh people were affected across 22 districts as the water level of the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries maintained a rising trend. Several areas remained flooded as houses were submerged and crops were damaged. Majuli was the worst-hit district with a population of 65,035 reeling under the deluge followed by Goalpara (58,439), Morigaon (44,181), Biswanath (36,671, Sivasagar (28,669) and Lakhimpur (24,594).

Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora said the state government has given compensation to the farmers for the loss they suffered. “The flood water has submerged around 22,000 hectares of crop area across the state. Our government is committed to helping our farmers. Earlier the affected farmers did not get anything from the government, but our government has given compensation to the farmers. We are coordinating with all districts,” Atul Bora said.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri, Goalpara, Guwahati, Tezpur and Nematighat along with Disang, Buridihing and Subansiri at different places of the state, the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said, according to a report by news agency PTI. The total population affected due to floods increased to 3,40,937.

Altogether 1,308 people have taken shelter in 153 relief camps while the authorities of the affected districts are distributing relief through 150 distribution centres. The forest department said in a bulletin that 13 of the 44 camps in Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve and 10 camps in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary have been inundated.

A total of 3,02,932 animals have been affected in the current wave of flood, the bulletin said. An embankment was breached in Darrang district while another was damaged in Udalguri and 33 roads were damaged in Darrang, Dhubri, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon and Udalguri districts. Largescale erosion was also reported from Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Majuli, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

