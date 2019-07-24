Guwahati: A total of six people have lost their lives due to flood in the districts of Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhubri, Morigaon and Golaghat in the last 24 hours. In this season, 75 people have lost their lives in flood and two people in a landslide.

Assam has been on a high alert for floods for weeks now. The deluge has claimed cattle lives of nearly 187 animals as the wave of floods submerged almost 90% of the Kaziranga National Park, forcing the wild animals to stray out to take shelter on higher ground.

A total of 2,283 villages have been severely affected due to the torrential rains this monsoon. Moreover, the ASDMA stated that over 1,14,179 hectares of agricultural land, including withstanding crops, continued to be affected by floods and close to 97,000 people are living in 757 relief camps set up by district administrations.

The Northern Frontier Railways has also added additional coaches in some trains connecting important cities of lower and upper Assam, for passengers stranded due to floods in Assam, stated the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the NF Railways.

With over half of the districts submerged by the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries, the flood situation in Assam continued to be grave, affecting 26 lakh people. Thirteen deaths have been reported so far.

In fact, the railway authority was forced to control train services due to “settlement of tracks” in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section, Northeast Frontier Railway sources said. “Iconic Brahmaputra Mail running between Dibrugarh and Delhi set to become fully LHB with effect from 20th July. Safer, more comfortable coaches for a better travel experience to the national capital from NE,” tweeted the NF Railways.