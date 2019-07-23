New Delhi: Two more people have died with the death toll on Tuesday rising to 69 in Assam after incessant rainfall devastated 19 out of 33 districts in the state, affecting close to 57 lakh people.

An official at the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) told news agency ANI that two more deaths were reported from Dhemaji and Dhubri districts in Assam since Monday even though the flood situation was improving gradually across the state.

Assam has been on a high alert for floods for the past two weeks. The deluge has also claimed cattle lives of nearly 187 animals as the wave of floods submerged almost 90% of the Kaziranga National Park, forcing the wild animals to stray out to take shelter on higher ground.

A total of 2,283 villages have been severely affected due to the torrential rains this monsoon. Moreover, the ASDMA stated that over 1,14,179 hectares of agricultural land, including withstanding crops, continued to be affected by floods and close to 97,000 people are living in 757 relief camps set up by district administrations.

