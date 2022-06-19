Guwahati: While north India reeled under harsh sun and heatwave as it cried for rain, it was a different story for northeast India. The heavens opened a little too much in northeastern states – Meghalaya and Assam. Heavy torrential rainfall continued to lash Assam for over a week leading to extensive flooding in the state. The catastrophic floods left thousands displaced, several dead while many went missing. Tragedy struck for many families as the floods rapidly turned their land habitats into a mere unhabitable ground. Forced to leave behind their home and belongings, the locals in Assam wade through floodwaters in an attempt to save their lives as their future looks uncertain. Many shared heart-wrenching videos on social media where several homes and roads were swept away in the Assam floods.Also Read - Assam Floods: Incessant Rains Wreak Havoc in State, Guwahati Badly Hit | Videos Inside

In a video shared by news agency ANI, women and children were seen being rescued in a makeshift boat in Assam’s Nagaon district. In another video, people were rescued by SDRF team as the villagers held onto a tight rope as they wade through the floodwaters in Chirang district.

#WATCH Locals wade through flood water in the Kampur area of central Assam’s Nagaon district pic.twitter.com/tdX1C5nzS4 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

#WATCH Flood situation in Assam’s Chirang district remains grim with thousands of people affected SDRF teams rescue more than 100 villagers. All the trapped people were shifted to safe places. (18.06) pic.twitter.com/IzQeAVJ0H2 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

Assam floods: Top developments

Nearly 31 lakh people in 32 districts in Assam have been affected due to the floods. Eight more people lost their lives on Saturday taking the death toll to 63 in the state, officials said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called up Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation. The Assam CM also visited a few relief camps sheltering affected people in Kamrup and Darrang districts.

Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the inundated Rangia town in Kamrup district, with state BJP president and local MLA Bhabesh Kalita. He also visited relief camps at Fatima Convent School and Kolajal where affected people have taken shelter.

Speaking to media, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the district administration is ready to face any exigency and to help the flood-affected people. “The administration has been directed to ensure relief supplies and evacuate people from vulnerable areas to relief camps. The Army is ready to provide assistance and the deputy commissioners have been asked to take their help when required. NDRF and SDRF personnel are evacuating affected people to safer places,” he said.

In Darrang district, Sarma waded through flood waters and examined the breached embankments at Patharughat and Bor Athiabari. He directed the officials concerned to repair it after the water recedes.

The Army has deployed 11 columns to assist in rescue and relief operations in Hojai, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Darrang, Tamulpur and Kamrup districts and has so far evacuated 3000 people to safety. The Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin on Saturday stated that the river Kopili is flowing above ‘High Flood Level’ in Nagaon district, while other rivers such as the Brahmaputra, Jia-Bharali, Puthimari, Pagladia, Manas, Beki, Barak and Kushiara are flowing above the danger level at different places.