Guwahati: There is no relief from the flood situation in Assam as the water levels in all the districts remained unchanged after 24 hours.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that the water levels in all districts are as they were in the last 24 hours.

“As on today, a total of 1,716 villages in 56 revenue circles of 18 districts are having flood waters affecting a population of around 21,68,134,” ANI quoted the State Disaster Management Authority.

According to the authority, 615 relief camps are operational in 12 districts with 99,659 inmates and 49 Relief Distribution Centres in districts of Sonitpur, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Kamrup and Morigaon. One person lost his life in Barpeta in the last 24 hours.

Besides posing a threat to the residents, the wave of floods also submerged almost 90 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park, forcing the wild animals to stray out to take shelter on higher ground.

Over the last one week, the floodwaters have also submerged the anti-poaching camps.

Earlier, a forest official noted, “A total of 13 wild boar, 12 sambar, 6 hog deer, two water buffaloes and three porcupines have also died due to drowning.”

He added that the forest officials and local villagers have also rescued 53 hog deer, some of which were later released in the wild again.