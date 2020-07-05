New Delhi: The Assam government has announced certain relaxations for the ongoing lockdown in Kamrup Metro district, under which the state’s largest city Guwahati falls, from July 5-12. Guwahati is the worst coronavirus-affected city in Assam and began a strict, two-week lockdown from the evening of June 28. Also Read - Assam News: Raj Bhavan Campus Declared Containment Zone After 2 Test Positive; COVID Result of Governor Awaited

The relaxation guidelines for the Kamrup Metro district are as follows: Also Read - Coronavirus in Assam: Plasma Bank to be Set up in Guwahati by Next Week, Says Health Minister Sarma

(1.) Grocery shops can open from 11 AM-4 PM on Monday and Wednesday (6th and 8th July); however directives will be issued to ensure 20% shops can open on any given day. Shopkeepers shall have to wear masks, handgloves and maintain social distancing. They shall also be responsible to ensure that social distancing is ensured at their shops or else defaulting shops will be closed. Also Read - Lockdown Extension in Assam: 2-week Complete Shutdown in Guwahati From 7 PM Today

(2.) Wholesalers of grocery items can replenish their supply on Sunday and Tuesday (5th and 7th July) from 3 PM-6 PM. No retail sale, however, is allowed during this period.

(3.) Activities relating to essential items supply from and to Food Corporation of India (FCI) establishments can operate. However, it shall be the responsibility of the FCI to ensure that social distancing is maintained while loading and unloading of goods, and that vehicles carrying goods outside of the district proceed to their destinations without being stopped inside the district.

(4.) House-to-house sale of fruits and vegetables allowed on Monday and Wednesday (6th and 8th July) from 8 AM-2 PM.

(5.) Activities concerning distribution of medicines and medical equipment allowed on Monday and Wednesday (6th and 8th July) from 10 AM-3 PM.

(6.) Veterinary clinics and veterinary shops can open on all days between 10 AM-4 PM. Feed shops can operate on Monday and Wednesday (6th and 8th July).

(7.) E-commerce activities allowed only on Friday (10th July) from 11 AM-4 PM.

(8.) Post offices and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices can operate with only 10% of their total employee strength and only 10% of total branches.

On Saturday, Assam recorded its highest-ever single-day spike with 1,202 new coronavirus cases, with 777 from Guwahati alone. The northeastern state, after Saturday’s numbers, has recorded a total of 11,001 cases of coronavirus, including 6,327 recoveries, 4,657 active cases and 14 fatalities. Three patients have migrated out of the state.

Also on Saturday, the Raj Bhavan campus and its surrounding areas in Guwahati were sealed and declared a containment zone after two persons of the Governor’s Office tested COVID positive.