Guwahati: The Assam cabinet on Wednesday approved the sale of liquor through online platform in Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) areas. Speaking to news agency ANI, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said, "Assam Cabinet has decided that liquor will be sold online in Guwahati for a month on an experimental basis. If it succeeds, we will expand it to the entire state."

Cabinet minister Keshab Mahanta also while addressing a press conference said, "During the Covid time, we have seen a huge rush in front of liquor shops in the evening or at the time of closure. Showing respect to Supreme Court and Madras high court's takeaway orders in this regard."

Mahanta further said a formal government notification will be published soon and the detailed guidelines will be finalised by the state excise department. "Our cabinet, on principle has decided to give assent to online sale of liquor," he added.

To recall, earlier the Meghalaya Government had approved a new rule for providing licenses for home delivery of liquor by wine shops in the state. Meghalaya Cabinet Minister James K Sangma had said the state cabinet has approved a proposal regarding this and decided to introduce a new rule under the Meghalaya Excise Rules on license for home delivery of liquor.