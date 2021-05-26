Guwahati: The Assam government on May 25 declared the Black Fungus infection, also known as Mucormycosis, as an epidemic. The decision of declaring Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 has been taken by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Last week, a COVID-19 recovered patient died of black fungus infection, the first such case reported in Assam, at a private hospital in Guwahati on Wednesday, officials said. Also Read - Law For Recovery of Damage To Property during protests comes into effect in Haryana

The 27-year-old male patient was admitted to the hospital on May 16 in a critical condition and he had all the symptoms of black fungus infection, the hospital said in a statement. It said that the person hailing from Nagaon district had diabetes and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6, following which he was admitted to a Covid care centre in the district. Also Read - Can Turmeric, Alum, Rock Salt And Mustard Oil Cure Black Fungus? Find Out The Truth Here

“Subsequently, he tested Rapid Antigen Test negative on 12th May 2021 and was discharged from the centre. From 15th May 2021, he developed decreased vision in both eyes and other post-Covid complications at his home,” the statement said. The patient was brought to the emergency of the hospitals on May 16 “in a very critical state” and was admitted in the ICU. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Updates: State Cabinet May Extend Restrictions in State Today

“All Government and Private health facilities, Medical Colleges will follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of Mucormycosis, issued by the Ministry of Health & FW, Govt of India and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),” the statement reads,

“It is hereby made mandatory for all the health facilities, both Govt and private, and Medical Colleges to report all suspected and confirmed cases to the Health & FW Department at the district level via concerned Joint Director of Health Services and subsequently to IDSP (Integrated Disease Surveillance Project) surveillance system,” the order added.