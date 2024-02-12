Assam Government Will Sponsor 25,000 Pilgrims From State To Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir This Year: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Government: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the state government will sponsor 25,000 pilgrims from Assam to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir this year.

Speaking on the Assam Budget 2024-25, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “When India becomes a 5 trillion dollar economy, Assam cannot be a dependent state. This budget says that we will contribute whatever we can do for the growth of the nation.”

He also said that more than 1.59 lakh people have been declared as “foreigners” in Assam so far and another 96,000 have been marked as “Doubtful” (D) voters.

Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said 100 Foreigners’ Tribunals (FTs), which deal with the citizenship issue of D-voters in the state, are currently functional in the state.

Sarma said this in response to a question raised by opposition AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam in the assembly as he added that 1,59,353 people have been declared as foreigners by these tribunals till December 31, 2023, and the FTs have disposed of 3,37,186 cases till end of last year and 96,149 cases are pending before various FTs.

In reply to another question from Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, Sarma said as per data, there are 96,987 D-voters in the state as of date.

He said a total of 41,275 D-voters are yet to receive FT notice as it is served after following due procedure and it takes time to observe all formalities.

(With PTI inputs)

