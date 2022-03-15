New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state government employees will be entitled for special “half-day leave” to watch the film ‘The Kashmir Files’. Sarma said the state government employees will have to inform their superior officers and submit the tickets of the movie the next day.Also Read - Kapil Sharma Takes a Dig at Media, Thanks Anupam Kher For Clarifying The Kashmir Files' Invitation Controversy

“Glad to announce that our Govt employees will be entitled for half-day special leave to watch #TheKashmirFiles. They will have to only inform their superior officers and submit the tickets the next day,” Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Glad to announce that our Govt employees will be entitled for half-day special leave to watch #TheKashmirFiles. They will have to only inform their superior officers and submit the tickets the next day. pic.twitter.com/RNQzOk9iCK — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 15, 2022

Helmed by Anupam Kher, the film highlights the atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s when they were killed, persecuted and forced to leave their homes overnight. The film which outlines the brutalities endured by the Kashmiri Pandits has received a massive push from the Centre and states. It also got Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s on Saturday.

Meanwhile, several states have granted tax-free status to the movie after a section of legislators said that the film should be granted an exemption. Earlier on Monday, the BJP also demanded that The Kashmir Files should be exempted from entertainment tax, while BSP pitched for its ban, arguing that such films create feelings of hatred among various communities.