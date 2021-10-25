Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that his government is not planning to impose any lockdown in the state. CM Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, ” NO LOCKDOWN IN ASSAM It has come to my notice that some unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours about re-imposition of lockdown. Such rumours are totally baseless. I urge everyone NOT to pay heed to such misinformation. Let’s join Govt efforts on mass & 100% vaccination..”Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Surge to Record-High Levels, Costs 33% More Than Aviation Fuel | Check City-Wise Rates

The statement of CM Sarma came to the fore after the state has witnessed a slight surge of Covid-19 cases. He said there would be no lockdown in the state now, but everyone will have to take the vaccine. Also Read - International Travel Latest News: Indian Tourists Can Fly to These Countries Without Restrictions | Full List Here

NO LOCKDOWN IN ASSAM It has come to my notice that some unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours about re-imposition of lockdown. Such rumours are totally baseless. I urge everyone NOT to pay heed to such misinformation. Let’s join Govt efforts on mass & 100% vaccination. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 25, 2021

Also Read - Maharashtra School Reopening News: Classes For Primary Section May Resume After Diwali, State Preparing SOPs

Assam reported 139 fresh COVID-19 on Sunday, lower than its five-day streak of over 300 single-day infections, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said. The state’s caseload mounted to 6,08,589 with the new cases detected out of 19,713 samples, even as five more coronavirus deaths were registered, it said.

Assam now has 2,510 active cases, and 5,98,759 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 244 since Saturday. Meanwhile, the northeastern state has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 2,71,12,132 people, the bulletin added.