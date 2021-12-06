Omicron Threat In Assam: The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government has issued fresh guidelines, including mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival for international travellers amid the growing concerns over the new covid variant, Omicron.Also Read - International Flights: Delhi Govt Issues Show-cause Notice to Etihad Airways Over 'Omicron Concerns'

The administration has released the fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) that mandates 7-day home quarantine compulsory for those who test negative for the COVID infection. Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta while announcing the new guidelines said that all international travellers arriving in Assam will have to undergo a compulsory RT-PCR test for COVID-19. The children below five years of age having been exempted.

Here are the SOPs issued by the Assam government:

Guwahati:

Passengers in possession of final COVID vaccinaon cerficate (two doses complete) shall be exempted from on arrival testing procedures.

Rapid Angen as well as RT-PCR Test available. If Rapid Angen Test (RAT) found positive, Home isolation allowed only Local authority’s permission /Hospital treatment, negative for COVID 19.

If the test result of the RAT test is negative, the passenger will have to undergo RT-PCR at the airport itself. The cost of the RT-PCR test (INR 250) shall be borne by the passenger which is to be collected by State Health Department.

Passengers shall be allowed to leave the airport once the sample/swab for RT-PCR test has been collected and with the condition that he/she shall remain under home quarantine the result is declared.

If RT-PCR positive, Home isolation with permission/Hospital treatment, negative for COVID 19.

If the test result of the RT-PCR test is negative, the passenger can continue his/her advised adhering to COVID-19 Protocol and norms of the state.

Children below 10 years of age along with double vaccinated parent(s) guardian(s) coming are exempted from the mandatory COVID-19 testing. However, voluntary paid testing for such children shall be facilitated if the parents/ guardians so desire.

Dibrugarh

Tezpur

Jorhat

Lilabari

Silchar

RUPSI

However, if any child below five years of age coming from any foreign country is found to have symptoms of the deadly contagious virus, a test will have to be conducted.

The travellers who would test positive for coronavirus infection will have to adher to teh rules formulated by the Assam government and their samples would be sent for genome sequencing to determine the COVID variant, Mahanta further informed.

The statement issued by the Assam government said that the international travellers, who test negative on arrival, will compulsorily have to undergo seven-day home quarantine.