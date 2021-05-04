Guwahati: In view of the rising number of daily COVID-19 cases in the state, Assam government on Tuesday issued revised guidelines for all districts with effect from 5 am of May 5 until further orders. An official order has been issued on this regard by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), amid the continuing surge of coronavirus infections in the second wave of the pandemic. On Monday, Assam reported 4,489 new COVID- 19 cases pushing the coronavirus tally to 2,63,450. The COVID-19 death toll in the state also rose to 1,389 as 29 more persons succumbed to the infection during the day, said a health bulletin. Also Read - Ra Ra Rasputin to Pro Pro.. Protein: Baba Sehgal's Hindi Version of 'Rasputin' Song Raising COVID-19 Awareness Goes Viral | Watch

As per the newly issued guidelines, all shops and commercial establishments will have to shut down by 2 pm on all days. And, instead of 8 pm, now night curfew is effective from 6 pm to 5 am. A total ban has been imposed on on movement of vehicles and individuals from 6 pm to 5 am. However, emergency services will be exempted.

Here’s a list of restrictions for What’s Allowed and What’s Not during the newly-issued guidelines by the Assam government: