Guwahati: In view of the rising number of daily COVID-19 cases in the state, Assam government on Tuesday issued revised guidelines for all districts with effect from 5 am of May 5 until further orders. An official order has been issued on this regard by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), amid the continuing surge of coronavirus infections in the second wave of the pandemic. On Monday, Assam reported 4,489 new COVID- 19 cases pushing the coronavirus tally to 2,63,450. The COVID-19 death toll in the state also rose to 1,389 as 29 more persons succumbed to the infection during the day, said a health bulletin.
As per the newly issued guidelines, all shops and commercial establishments will have to shut down by 2 pm on all days. And, instead of 8 pm, now night curfew is effective from 6 pm to 5 am. A total ban has been imposed on on movement of vehicles and individuals from 6 pm to 5 am. However, emergency services will be exempted.
Here’s a list of restrictions for What’s Allowed and What’s Not during the newly-issued guidelines by the Assam government:
- For marriages, only religious part will be allowed with presence of maximum of 20 (twenty) persons. No reception parties will be allowed before or after the marriage.
- At all religious places, congregation of not more than five persons shall be allowed at any time.
- Funerals, last rites gatherings can have only 20 persons for each deceased.
- Restaurants, Dhabas and other eateries can entertain dine-in guest only up to 2.00 PM. Takeaway including home delivery of food is allowed till 6.00 PM after which only home delivery of food will be allowed.
- Restaurants operating within a Hotel or Resort can allow outside guests up to 2.00 PM only. However, in-house guests of the Hotel/Resort may be allowed to dine-in up to the usual time of operation.
- Delivery of essential goods through e-Commerce may continue with observance of COVID appropriate behavior.
- Cold storages and warehouses may continue after 2.00 PM. However, sale counters, showrooms etc. attached to these warehouses or cold storages shall not operate after 2.00 PM.
- All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 2 PM on all days.
- All offices both private and Government shall shut down at 2.00 PM on all days. This will not be applicable for organizations rendering Essential and Emergency Services, Law Enforcing Services and Election Work.
- No meeting/gathering at any open or closed spaces shall be allowed.
- Total restrictions on movement of persons at public places shall be imposed from 6 PM to 5 AM on all days except for persons engaged in essential and emergency services.