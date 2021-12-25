Night Curfew in Assam: The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government on Saturday changed the night curfew timings in the state amid the looming Omicron threats. From Sunday, the curfew will remain in effect from 11:30 pm to 6:00 am. According to the order issued by the state government, all the work places, business/commercial establishments, Dine in Restaurants, hotels, Dhabas and other eateries, takeway of food items from restaurants/dhabas and other eateries, opening of sale counters, showrooms etc. of cold storages and warehouses, shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, will remain open up to 10.30 PM.Also Read - Night Curfew Returns in Maharashtra, Gathering of Over 100 Banned from Today. Check Full List of Restrictions

On Friday, Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,20,025 as 93 more people tested positive for the infection while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,155, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The two COVID-19 deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district. The 93 cases were detected out of 38,572 samples tested with a test positivity rate of 0.33 per cent, the bulletin said.

Here are the latest guidelines issued by the government:

The night curfew will be from 11.30 PM to 6 AM across the State. However, this curfew will not be applicable on December 31, 2021. All the work places, business/commercial establishments, Dine in Restaurants, hotels, Dhabas and other eateries, takeway of food items from restaurants/dhabas and other eateries, opening of sale counters, showrooms etc. of cold storages and warehouses, shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, will open up to 10.30 PM Regarding open spaces for meeting gathering, the jurisdictional DDMAs shall fix the limit of gatherings depending on COVID situation in their respective districts. Regarding closed venues, the gathering is allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity of hall, auditorium etc. Religious places are allowed to operate with 60 fully vaccinated persons per hour for iconic places and 40 fully vaccinated persons per hour for other religious places. Cinema halls continue to operate with 50% of seating capacity of fully vaccinated viewers and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behavior. For Omicron specific regulation all District Magistrates, Superintendent of Police, and all other authorities concerned shall be responsible for ensuring COVID Appropriate Behaviour in all public places for containment of COVID-19 virus. All District Magistrates, Superintendent of Police will ensure that the people who visit the above mentioned places, strictly follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour. They will deploy sufficient number of teams for keeping utmost vigil at public places and for enforcing COVID Appropriate Behaviour so as to avoid any possibility of surge in COVID-19 cases. Any persons violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Sec. 188 of IPC 188 and other legal provisions as applicable 9. Any person not wearing mask or spitting in public places shall be fined to the tune of Rs. 1000.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest of 47 new cases followed by Dibrugarh (8), Cachar (6) and Barpeta (4). Currently, the state has 859 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 2,64,60,017 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19 and the overall positivity rate is 2.34 per cent.