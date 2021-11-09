Guwahati: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday issued guidelines for the event organisers/visitors/participants in both rural and urban areas during the upcoming Chhath Puja and Raas festival.Also Read - Good News For India: Over 96 Countries Agree To Mutually Accept Vaccination Certificates, Says Govt

Here are the guidelines issued by the government, which are to be strictly adhered by all the event organizers /visitors/participants of the proposed festivals in both rural and urban areas which will remain in force during the upcoming Chath Puja and Raas festival until further orders

Meeting gathering at any open or closed spaces are permitted with the following conditions In case of open spaces jurisdictions, DDMAs shall fix the limit of gatherings depending on Covid situation in their respective districts by in closed venues gathering is allowed upto 50% of the seating capacity of hall auditorium etc

Guidelines for observing Chath Puja

All the places and routes leading to the celebration of sites/ghats and river banks etc should be identified Sanitized and checked. The puja committees should be directed to engage volunteers at the site of celebrations and necessary guidelines to the volunteers may be given with Dos and Donts Only five persons per family are allowed at a time in the puja ghats maintain a social distancing and other protocols of COVID-19 The puja committees will ensure that only the religious rituals will be observe There shall be no Mela/cultural events in connection with the celebration of puj The puja committees will not allow any vendor temporary lea stall/chat house etc. in the vicinity of the puja pandal All visitors to Puja location shall be subjected to thermal scanning by Puja organizers and no person with any symptom related to COVID-19 shall be allowed to enter the Puja pandals. 1) Strict compliance of social distancing. Wearing mask eta are to be maintained All organizers and volunteers must be at least vaccinated with one dose of vaccine and preferably with two doses of vaccination In case any person/visitor to Puja pandal is suspected to be symptomatic with COVID-19, it will be the responsibility of the Puja organizers to inform the nearest Government medical facility and arrange for shifting of such persans tothe nearest COVD treatment centre

Guidelines for organizing Raas Festival:

All organizers of the Raas Committee must take permission from the District Administration for organizing Raas Festival 2021 as per existing rules. The district administration will convene a meeting of all Reas Committees Organizers for a detailed briefing on the protocol/guidelines issued by the Government before giving permission in order to ensure compliance with COVID protocols. This is to extend all possible support to the Raas Committees for successful and safe celebration of Raas Festival maintaining COVID-19 appropriate protocol.

Participation in Raas Festival

Children below the age of 10 ten years and senior citizens above the age of 65 Sixty five years are not allowed to perform in the Raas festival Prior to the start of the first day of Raas, the actors and other participants including volunteers, organizing committee members etc will have to be tested for COVID-19. This should be done at least 48 hours before the start of the first day of Raas Festival In case any participant shows symptoms of COVID 19 subsequently, the organizers will debar such participant from participating and send the concerned person immediately for COVID-19 testing and subsequent treatment Organizers will ensure thermal screening of all participants prior to start of performance every day

Arrangements in Raas venues

Organizers must keep adequate space for arrangement of physical distancing between two seats as per COVID-19 protocol Entry and exit gates must be separate Proper signage/floor marking must be made from entry to exit point so that visitors are properly guided on the route once he/she enters and leaves the venue. The exit should be done in a staggered manner to avoid crowding. Well-trained committee volunteers wearing masks and hand gloves must be stationed at different points inside the venue to assist visitors Volunteers should sanitise their hands wear masks properly and ensure maintenance of social distance by the viewers while entering the venue while sitting and while leaving Thermal screening of visitors/statt is to be carried out at entry points. Only asymptomatic Individuals shall be allowed to enter the premises. All organizers have to arrange for thermal screening at entry points Provisions for hand sanitization should be made available at all entry and exit points and in working areas along with a volunteer to assist visitors. No individual without mask should be allowed inside the Raas venues The seats must be sanitized following appropriate procedures after each show by the organisers. Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises, duly following physical distancing norms has to be ensure Proper use of face masks shall be mandatory for all visitors

Consent of parents guardians:

Prior to the start of Raas, all minor performers (11-18 years of age should produce a written undertaking from their parents to the effect that they have no objections to their wards performing in the festival Organisers will allow the artists to participate only if such a certificate s produced

Post-Raas testing

a) Post Raas there shall be a mandatory testing of all persons involved in organising the Flaas Festival including actors, volunteers, singers, musicians backstage crew members, members of the organizing communities across all Raas venues For this the organizing committee will submit a list of names of such persons along with their contact numbers and addresses to the district administration

Booking and Payment: