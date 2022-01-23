Guwahati: Assam Government on Sunday announced that it will bestow industrialsit and philantopist Ratan Tata with state’s highest civilian honor ‘Asom Baibhav’. As per news Agency ANI, Assam governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi will confer the award to the former Tata Sons chairman of on January 24, Monday, in Guwahati. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be present at the ceremony.Also Read - Sweet Video of Ratan Tata's Birthday Celebration Goes Viral, Harsh Goenka Loves It. Watch

Expressing his gratutude, Tata in a statment thanked Assam Chief Minister for the honour and said, he have been an admirer of Sarma's personal commitment to the wellbeing of the Assamese.

“Thank you for understanding my inability to personally receive the award at the function to be held in guwahati on january 24 and for your willingness to present it to me at a later date in Mumbai. It would be a pleasure to meet you and our offices could work together to find a suitable date for such a meeting,” he added.