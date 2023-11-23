Assam: Grenade Blast Outside Army Camp In Tinsukia, Police Launch Manhunt

As per our information, two motorcycle-borne persons tried to lob the grenade inside the camp but it fell outside and exploded.

Assam: Grenade Blast Outside Army Camp In Tinsukia, Police Launch Manhunt

Tinsukia: A grenade explosion took place outside the gates of an Army camp in Tinsukia district of Assam. The blast took place in front of the gates of an Army camp at Dirak on Wednesday evening, the police informed. However, there was no report of any casualties.

Trending Now

As per our information, two motorcycle-borne persons tried to lob the grenade inside the camp but it fell outside and exploded. “We are investigating the case and have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits,” police told PTI.

You may like to read

From October 1, the application of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) was extended in four districts of Assam — Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.