Assam Reports First Case Of H3N2 Virus; Alert Sounded

Assam reported its first case of H3N2 virus on Wednesday as experts and doctors urged people to wear mask in the state.

With this, India's total death toll from the H3N2 virus went to 7, with the first reported death being an 82-year-old man from Karnataka's Hassan district.

New Delhi: Assam reported its first case of H3N2 virus on Wednesday as experts and doctors urged people to wear mask in the state. Assam’s health department said it is keeping a “close watch on the evolving influenza situation in the state through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on real-time basis”.

“District surveillance officers under IDSP network are fully geared to meet this public health challenge in every district of Assam in line with the guidelines formulated by the central government and ICMR,” the state health department said.

Dr Manoj Kumar Choudhury, Director of National Health Mission in Assam, told IANS, “We have got only one case of H3N2 infection across the government hospitals in the state. Therefore, at this point, we are not worried about this disease.”

When asked about the measures the state health department has been taking to contain the spread of H3N2, he said, “When infections are extremely low, why should we unnecessarily create panic? We have been keeping a watch on the situation.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Rachna Dass Hazarika, a paediatrician in a Guwahati-based superspeciality hospital, said, “The Influenza A (H3N2) is not causing a concern here as the number of cases detected is very small. I have only got two children with H3N2 infection, and they recovered well and did not require hospitalization.”

But the Adenovirus infection has become a point of concern in Assam. She said, “I have treated not less than 20 children with this infection, and most of them required hospitalization. Some even required high-flow oxygen therapy as there were breathing issues.”

Dr Hazarika continued, “Moreover, one child was very sick, and we had to put him on a ventilator support. After 25 days of treatment, the child got discharged from the hospital today.” According to healthcare professionals in the state, children were given the influenza vaccine after they reached six months of age. This also provide protection against the H3N2 infection. Probably, this is the reason why the Influenza A disease spread is less in Assam.

