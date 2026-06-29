Assam on high alert: Floods damage houses, train services hit, CM Himanta monitors situation

Assam On High Alert: Continuous monsoon rainfall has triggered floods in several parts of Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government is using all available resources to help flood-affected people, specially in Dhemaji district.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/assam-high-alert-floods-damage-houses-train-services-hit-cm-himanta-monitors-situation-jopnai-guwahati-jorhat-dibrugarh-tejpur-dhemaji-imd-forecast-rain-8460585/ Copy

Assam on high alert: Floods damage houses, train services hit, CM Himanta monitors situation | Image: ANI

Assam On High Alert: Heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across parts of Assam, triggering flash floods across several districts. A railway bridge over the Simen River in Dhemaji district partially collapsed due to riverbank erosion. Train services have been affected in several parts of the state, including Dhemaji district. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday informed that the state government was mobilising all resources to provide relief and rehabilitation to flood-affected people.

CM Himanta Sarma took to X and said, “Since the flood situation has unfolded in Dhemaji, I’ve been closely monitoring the situation. We are deeply saddened by the impact it has had on the lives of our people and in this difficult time, we firmly stand with them.”

#WATCH | Assam: Continuous rainfall has resulted in a flood-like situation in several areas of the Dhemaji district. (28.06) pic.twitter.com/J4I9PrfDmd — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2026

Train Services Affected

According to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), train services between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations have been suspended as a railway bridge was damaged due to heavy rainfall and massive erosion.

“Movement of trains on the route between Murkongselek and Silapathar under the Tinsukia division will remain suspended until further notice. Trains on this route will be short-terminated and short-originated from Silapathar,” an official statement said.

#WATCH | Assam: Due to torrential rains in Arunachal Pradesh, the swollen rivers are causing severe devastation in the Assam-Arunachal border areas of Jonai, Assam. More than 100 villages have been submerged due to the flood. Farms, houses, roads and other properties have been… pic.twitter.com/OoTx4AQmgh — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2026

Dhemaji District Among the Worst-Hit by Floods

According to NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), continuous rainfall triggered flood in Dhemaji district. The weather department reported 110 mm of rainfall in and around the district, leading to flooding and erosion in several parts. A railway bridge between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations was also damaged. The bridge was constructed in 1965 and later converted to broad gauge. Downpour washed away a portion of the riverbank, destabilising one of the bridge’s piers, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | Dhemaji, Assam: Commercial Staff, Murkongselek Railway Station, Malai Kumar Singh says, “The difficulties in vehicle movement here were caused by the current rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh. This situation is likely due to factors such as deforestation and ongoing… https://t.co/0noB6uquK0 pic.twitter.com/yBWmmpo9Mz — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2026



The district administration has made special arrangements of buses for transporting passengers from Murkongselek to Silapathar.

“Help desks have already been opened at Dhemaji, Silapathar and Murkongselek stations for providing all necessary assistance to passengers. The situation is being monitored closely by NF Railway authorities in collaboration with district and state government,” the NFR said.

Assam Floods Affect Over 22,000 Across Six Districts

Major floods have affected as many as 22,000 people across six districts following continuous monsoon downpour in the state. Neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh is also dealing with heavy rains and flood-like situations.

According to official data by the ASDMA, as many as 22,124 people have been impacted by floods in districts like Dhemaji, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Lakhimpur and Kokrajhar.