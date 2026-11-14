Assam horror: Class 9 boy stabs mother, seeks help on school’s WhatsApp group, jumps off multi-storey building’s terrace – CCTV footage surfaces

The boy reportedly sought help for his injured mother through his school’s WhatsApp group. Police are investigating the incident.

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Assam horror: Class 9 boy stabs mother, seeks help on school’s WhatsApp group, jumps off multi-storey building's terrace - CCTV footage surfaces | image; x

Assam Horror: A shocking and horrific incident has surfaced in Assam, where a Class 9 student allegedly stabbed his mother with a sharp object and then ended his life by jumping from a building. The incident, which created panic among locals, took place on Friday night in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area. The boy, who allegedly attacked his mother, was a student at a private school. The woman sustained critical injuries to her neck.