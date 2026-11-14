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  • Assam horror: Class 9 boy stabs mother, seeks help on schools WhatsApp group, jumps off multi-storey buildings terrace - CCTV footage surfaces

Assam horror: Class 9 boy stabs mother, seeks help on school’s WhatsApp group, jumps off multi-storey building’s terrace – CCTV footage surfaces

The boy reportedly sought help for his injured mother through his school’s WhatsApp group. Police are investigating the incident.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: November 14, 2026, 1:42 PM IST
assam son killed mother crime news
Assam horror: Class 9 boy stabs mother, seeks help on school’s WhatsApp group, jumps off multi-storey building's terrace - CCTV footage surfaces | image; x

Assam Horror: A shocking and horrific incident has surfaced in Assam, where a Class 9 student allegedly stabbed his mother with a sharp object and then ended his life by jumping from a building. The incident, which created panic among locals, took place on Friday night in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area. The boy, who allegedly attacked his mother, was a student at a private school. The woman sustained critical injuries to her neck.

Read more: Jaipur Crime: 7-year wait, Fortuner chase and street murder with axe stuck in skull

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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